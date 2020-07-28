Family Freeze

By Nike Training
Who has the most staying power in your family? Find out with this fun and effective workout.
Working out as a family should be fun, and this workout is about as fun as it gets! Round up your family to see who can make it through each "freeze" without losing their cool.
Hold that move! Get the family together and get ready to focus your minds and bodies, by holding moves like squats and freezing push-ups. When the going gets tough, just remember: the family that freezes together, grows together.
The Workout
Start to make your way through the workout as a family. As you move, take it in turns to shout "Freeze!" At the shout, everyone becomes a frozen statue and you pause the workout. Hold your pose for as long as you can until one of you "melts"—a.k.a. taps out. Keep going until there is only one frozen statue left standing. Then keep freezing and melting throughout the workout.
The Workout
Start to make your way through the workout as a family. As you move, take it in turns to shout "Freeze!" At the shout, everyone becomes a frozen statue and you pause the workout. Hold your pose for as long as you can until one of you "melts"—a.k.a. taps out. Keep going until there is only one frozen statue left standing. Then keep freezing and melting throughout the workout.