Michael Jordan may never have laced up a pair of Air Jordan 19s to play in but his exact specifications and unrelenting performance standards still drove the design of the shoe. And in the same way they were determined to live up to Jordan's performance standards, the Jordan Brand team wanted to continue to push the boundaries of fashion to speak to the generation inheriting Jordan's legacy. Designed to evoke the silhouette of a venomous Black Mamba snake, the Air Jordan 19 represented a bold strike into the future of footwear.