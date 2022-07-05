De Nike Air Max 97 heeft het originele geribbelde design dat was geïnspireerd op de Japanse hogesnelheidstreinen voor een look waarmee je in je eigen stijl op volle snelheid vooruit kunt. De schoen neemt de revolutionaire Nike Air unit over de hele lengte die de hardloopwereld op z'n kop heeft gezet en voegt hier frisse kleuren en opvallende details aan toe. Zo kun je ongekend comfortabel hardlopen.
4.6 Sterren
AlanE - 05 jul. 2022
Not as durable as claimed. Midsole paint rubs off within a couple of wears and you can do nothing about it, and everything falls apart after that. Not worth the price.
HeathW472633302 - 14 jan. 2022
Literally my favorite shoe every. Super comfortable, they look amazing, and they’re easy to style. Definitely worth the price, and will for sure buy more pairs
P E. - 09 jan. 2022
Daughter love shoes Plus y'all are fancy shipping and handling and y'all return policy is excellent not only that y'all normally give discounts