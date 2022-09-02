Passer au contenu principal
      Pour les adeptes d'aventure qui ne parcourent le monde qu'avec le strict nécessaire. Les personnes qui n'ont pas peur de porter les mêmes tenues, car elles connaissent leur style. Profitez d'un maintien optimal sans transiger sur le confort avec la brassière de sport Alate Minimalist. Elle intègre un rembourrage innovant, des bretelles entièrement réglables et une coupe épurée qui va avec tout. Confectionnée dans un tissu anti-transpiration doux, cette brassière vous permet de rester au sec tout au long de la journée, tout en confort. Ce produit est fabriqué avec au moins 50 % de fibres de polyester recyclé.

      • Couleur affichée : Noir/Noir/Gris fumée foncé
      • Article : DM0526-010

      Taille et coupe

      • Le modèle porte une taille S
      • Taille du modèle : 180 cm
      • Tour de poitrine du modèle : 86 cm
      • Coupe ajustée épousant les formes du corps
      • Maintien léger : sensation de douceur et liberté de mouvement

      Méthode de fabrication

      • Le polyester recyclé utilisé dans les produits Nike provient de bouteilles en plastique recyclées, qui sont nettoyées, broyées en flocons, puis transformées en granulés. Ces granulés sont ensuite filés pour obtenir un nouveau fil de haute qualité qui servira à la fabrication de nos produits, afin d'offrir des performances optimales avec un impact moindre sur l'environnement.
      • En plus de réduire la production de déchets, le polyester recyclé réduit les émissions de carbone de jusqu'à 30 % par rapport au polyester vierge. Nike détourne en moyenne un milliard de bouteilles en plastique par an de la mise en décharge ou du rejet dans les cours d'eau.
      • Apprenez-en plus sur Move to Zero, notre démarche pour atteindre le zéro déchet et une empreinte carbone nulle. Nous réinventons notamment nos produits selon une approche durable pour protéger le futur de la planète sur laquelle nous vivons et faisons du sport.

      Avis (32)

      4.4 Étoiles

      • Obsessed!

        CarolinaH491411026 - 02 sept. 2022

        I want to high five whoever designed the fit of this bra. As a petite person with a fuller chest I constantly struggle with finding a comfortable bra. Most lack in support or push my chest out further. I've tried binding my chest and sizing down but that can be painful. This bra is comfy and looks great under clothes. I feel like myself! Thank you.

      • Not a great fit

        Mikelle A. - 25 juil. 2022

        Not a great fit for women who have smaller chests...I ordered online and the bra didn't fit me at all. The padding is definitely more beneficial for women who have a larger cup size - so I imagine it'll be a more comfortable supportive fit. Just didn't work for me.

        Produit reçu gratuitement, ou évalué dans le cadre d'un tirage au sort/concours.
        #productsprovidedbynike

      • I need to get more of these bras!!!

        Tina - 15 juil. 2022

        I've worn this out while running errands, jogging, walking and doing HIIT and I LOVE it. I am actually wearing it right now after a quick 25min cardio session and I have no issues. It is comfortable, light and soooo soft. I could easily get several of these and replace all my regular bras. I've washed and dried these over 7 times and it has held up extremely well. My only minor gripe is that it comes with a tag, but you can easily cut that off. For reference I wear a 36B regular bra and the medium fits perfectly. It does take a second fiddling with the back strap to get the fit right, but I find most bras are like that, so it didn't bother me at all. If you are on the fence, I'd say get this in several colors because you'll love it.

        Produit reçu gratuitement, ou évalué dans le cadre d'un tirage au sort/concours.
        #productsprovidedbynike