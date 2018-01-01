ADDED TO CART
OUR PHILOSOPHY

RIGHT
FOCUS

Fitness is about finding the perfect mix.
That means the right amount of endurance,
strength and mobility so you can go longer,
feel stronger and move better. We believe
everyone can improve with the right workouts,
balance of intensity and recovery.

RIGHT
INTENSITY

To make sure you’re pushing just hard enough,
our adaptive training plans adjust to your fitness
level. After each workout you’ll be asked to rate
how hard you found it. Your following workouts
will then adjust in difficulty. They will also take
into account any activities you do outside the
app to give you smart, personalised training
that’s made for you. As close as it comes
to having a personal trainer by your side.

RIGHT
RECOVERY

The best way to get results? Push yourself just hard
enough, while giving your body everything it needs
to recover. To do that you need training that’s rooted
in science and decades of experience.

GET BETTER WITH THE BEST Get the Nike+ Training Club app and come train with us.
Find adaptive workout plans, expert guidance and
100+ all-new workouts to do on the move.

