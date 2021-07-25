Skip to main content
      Nike ACG Karst

      Backpack (29L)

      €119.99

      Gear up for your next adventure with the Nike ACG Karst Backpack. Its tough design features plenty of room for your outdoor supplies. The backpack uses rugged details like a daisy-chain clip and a customisable body strap.

      • Colour Shown: Black/Dark Smoke Grey/Ironstone
      • Style: CK7510-013

      Reviews (5)

      3.6 Stars

      • Room For Improvement

        d4purcell - 25 Jul 2021

        I've had the bag for less than a month and with average use, the strap hoops are stretched out already. Straps are not secure. Also, the outside pockets are not large enough to hold water bottles. Both issues make this bag unusable for me.

      • Love it

        B R. - 12 Jul 2021

        comfortable

      • Fashion imitation of a serious bag

        AlexT156460213 - 04 May 2021

        Lots of bells and whistles, but ultimately this thing is cheaply made and has already started falling apart with casual use. A shame as on paper it's great. I'd happily pay double RRP for the same thing again but made properly.