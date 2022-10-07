Nike Editorial Hub

Stories that move you.

Featured Story

Never Done Challenging Convention: Circa 72

Department of Nike Archives

Never Done Challenging Convention

We built our reputation on challenging the status quo. Our latest collection, Nike Circa 72, re-imagines past innovations for future generations.

How Mindfulness Makes and Breaks Habits, According to Dr Jud Brewer

Coaching

Trained Podcast: Break Unhealthy Habits With Dr Jud Brewer

Behaviour change starts in the brain. Learn to unwind unhealthy habits with mindfulness advice from this addiction psychiatrist.

How To Break Through Mental Blocks

Coaching

Bust Through Any Mental Block

Losing your nerve at vital moments? Learn how to persevere through any mental block—and come out stronger.

The History of The Tigerbelles, According to Chandra Cheeseborough

Coaching

Trained Podcast: Building a Legacy with Coach Cheese

This athletics team is woven into the fabric of sporting history. Hear how alumnus Chandra Cheeseborough is carrying on their traditions.

Is Tenacity Born or Made

Coaching

Is Tenacity Born or Made?

The ability to stick it out stems from your genes, but research shows that perseverance is coachable. Sharpen that skill for endless progress.

How to Respond More Positively

Coaching

How to Respond More Positively to (Just About) Everything

This mindfulness practice can help you persevere through pain and negative emotions—and it's ridiculously simple.

Sloane Stephens on Making a Comeback After Injury

Coaching

Trained Podcast: Make a Comeback with Sloane Stephens

Sloane Stephens' secret to being a tennis powerhouse? Knowing her power outside tennis. Hear her story.

Department of Nike Archives

View All
  • Rebels Are Never Done

    Department of Nike Archives

    Rebels Are Never Done

    From missing the Oregon State High School Athletics Championships to shattering records on the world stage, Steve Prefontaine showed us that guts are worth more than gold. See how the OG Nike...

  • Never Done Listening

    Department of Nike Archives

    Never Done Listening

    Bill Bowerman wasn't just an innovator … he was also a problem-solver, and he taught us all that no matter how big or small a problem is, the first step is to listen …

  • Never Done Challenging Convention: Circa 72

    Department of Nike Archives

    Never Done Challenging Convention

    We built our reputation on challenging the status quo. Our latest collection, Nike Circa 72, re-imagines past innovations for future generations.

  • Never Done Iterating: Pegasus: Running's Workhorse

    Department of Nike Archives

    Never Done Iterating

    Over the past four decades, the Pegasus went from a utility running shoe, to an afterthought and is now one of Nike's most beloved staples. Explore the history of our most popular running shoe ever.

  • Never Done Rising: Rise of Women’s Football

    Department of Nike Archives

    Never Done Rising

    Get inspired by the '99ers historic victory that elevated the game to new heights for athletes everywhere.

  • Never Done Questioning: NSRL

    Department of Nike Archives

    Never Done Questioning

    Learn how the origin of the Nike Sport Research Laboratory built the foundation for sport science innovation.

  • Never Done Making Moves: Genealogy of Speed

    Department of Nike Archives

    Never Done Making Moves

    The Mercurial created a new era of football, where "fast" is more than a player attribute, it's a lifestyle.

  • Never Done Inspiring: Ad Revolution

    Department of Nike Archives

    Never Done Inspiring

    Nike was built on iconic advertising as much as innovative products, and the approach was just as revolutionary. Dive into the adverts that moved us, and learn about their modern counterparts.

  • Never Done Imagining: The Power of Air

    Department of Nike Archives

    Never Done Imagining

    Unwrap the behind-the-scenes stories, surprising moments and daring decisions that enabled Air to transcend culture against all odds—and get inspired by it to create your own iconic iterations.

  • Never Done Breaking The Mould: The Waffle Mindset

    Department of Nike Archives

    Never Done Breaking The Mould

    Discover the legacy of the Waffle Racer, a breakfast-inspired breakthrough that changed the future of running and innovation forever—and how it continues to inspire creators from all walks of life...

Coaching

View All
  • How Mindfulness Makes and Breaks Habits, According to Dr Jud Brewer

    Coaching

    Trained Podcast: Break Unhealthy Habits With Dr Jud Brewer

    Behaviour change starts in the brain. Learn to unwind unhealthy habits with mindfulness advice from this addiction psychiatrist.

  • The History of The Tigerbelles, According to Chandra Cheeseborough

    Coaching

    Trained Podcast: Building a Legacy with Coach Cheese

    This athletics team is woven into the fabric of sporting history. Hear how alumnus Chandra Cheeseborough is carrying on their traditions.

  • Is Tenacity Born or Made

    Coaching

    Is Tenacity Born or Made?

    The ability to stick it out stems from your genes, but research shows that perseverance is coachable. Sharpen that skill for endless progress.

  • How to Respond More Positively

    Coaching

    How to Respond More Positively to (Just About) Everything

    This mindfulness practice can help you persevere through pain and negative emotions—and it's ridiculously simple.

  • Sloane Stephens on Making a Comeback After Injury

    Coaching

    Trained Podcast: Make a Comeback with Sloane Stephens

    Sloane Stephens' secret to being a tennis powerhouse? Knowing her power outside tennis. Hear her story.

  • 5 Tips for Dealing With Burnout, According to Mental Health Experts

    Coaching

    What to Do When You're Burnt TF Out

    A weird combo of overwhelmed and apathetic can leave you fried and doubting yourself. Here's how to rekindle your flame.

  • To Achieve a Goal, Decide If the Process Is Worth It

    Coaching

    To Achieve a Goal, Decide Whether the Process Is Actually Worth It

    Going in with unrealistic expectations could be holding you back from following through. Here's how to avoid that pitfall.

  • How to Prevent Injuries, According to Kelly Starrett, DPT

    Coaching

    Trained Podcast: Boost Your Mobility With Kelly Starrett

    Nagging injuries got the best of you? This physiotherapist's approach to movement might be the relief you need.

  • The Placebo Effect Works — Here’s Why

    Coaching

    Tap Into the Power of the Placebo Effect

    When your brain thinks a recovery technique is helping you make progress, whether or not it has scientific backing may not matter much to your body.

  • Why and How to Embrace Uncertainty, According to Psych Experts

    Coaching

    Use Uncertainty to Your Advantage

    You can't avoid the unknown, but doubt doesn't have to distract you from progress.

Athletes*

View All
  • Megan Rapinoe Victory Redefined Capsule Collection

    Nike x Megan Rapinoe

    Victory Redefined

    Victory used to mean one winner and one loser, but Megan Rapinoe has other ideas. Check out how she's using her platform to change what it means to win.

  • Behind some visually impaired runners are running pacers

    Athletes*

    A Running Story That Starts With a Rope

    This running story is more about hands than feet. The same sport, the same drive. The only difference is an extra piece of rope between hands. With every step forwards, companionship, encouragement...

  • Women's Football Ripple Effect

    Athletes*

    Changing Women's Football in Brazil

    Brazilian football star Andressa Alves shares how women's football has grown in her home country and beyond.

  • Buddhist Monk Yukai Shimizu Runs Toward Clarity on the Mountain Trails of Japan

    Athletes*

    On the Mountain Trails of Japan, a Buddhist Monk Runs Towards Clarity

    For Yukai Shimizu, a spiritual practice and running routine are in lock-step, one enriching the other.

  • French Footballer Florine Kouessan and Her Club, Witch FC

    Athletes*

    Witch Craft: A Footballer Makes Waves in Paris' Most Creative Club

    Florine Kouessan is working to build a team—Witch FC—that reflects the world she lives in.

  • An Interview with Madison Keys and Sloane Stephens 

    Athletes*

    One-on-One: Sloane Stephens x Madison Keys

    The tennis stars navigate the upper echelons of their sport as both competitive rivals and lifelong friends.

  • Renee Montgomery: Moves Become Movements

    Athletes*

    Renee Montgomery: Moves Become Movements

    Renee Montgomery is the first WNBA player turned owner-VP. She's committed to not being the last.

  • One on One: Fran Kirby and Jordan Henderson

    Athletes*

    One-on-One: Fran Kirby x Jordan Henderson

    Leadership, loss and lessons from two of football's best.

  • One on One: Napheesa Collier x Sylvia Fowles

    Athletes*

    One-on-One: Napheesa Collier x Sylvia Fowles

    On and off the court, two basketball stars make a connection across generations.

  • Mexico City Footballer Alan Landeros Perfects His Skills

    Athletes*

    Performance Art: How This Mexico City Footballer Perfects His Skills

    Alan Landeros didn't discover his local street football scene until he was 16. Now, he's making up for lost time.

Community

View All
  • Purpose: FM Broadcast

    Community

    S2E2: The Future of Belonging

  • Never done rising

    Atherton Reserve

    Never done rising.

    The young athletes at Atherton Gardens are forging a new future for themselves, and for sport. A future where they find strength in their differences and rise together.

  • Purpose: FM Broadcast

    FM Broadcast

    S2E01: Marathon of Mental Health

  • In Good Company: Enemies in the Ring, Friends Outside It 

    Community

    Enemies in the Ring, Friends Outside It

    The fighters at this all-female gym in Shanghai bond over breaking gender norms and finding their inner strength.

  • FM Broadcast Presents: We Are Born Ready

    Community

    FM Broadcast Presents: We Are Born Ready

    For as long as you can remember, you've had dreams—big and small. Sure, you may have doubts, but you are #BornReady to take the world by storm and rewrite the rules of the game.

  • In Good Company: Home Is Where the Court Is

    Community

    Home Is Where the Court Is

    A crew of young Sudanese refugees in Western Australia finds hope, identity and friendship through basketball.

  • Hackney Wick FC. From The Grounds Up

    Community

    The London Football Club Changing Lives

    Until 2015, Hackney Wick Football Club didn't exist. Since then, its founder has helped create a community on and off the pitch.

  • Play Football at the Highest Level in the Swiss Alps  

    Community

    Ever Wanted to Play Football at the Highest Level?

    Welcome to the highest football pitch in Europe. When the ball goes over the perimeter fence, it's 1,100 metres into the abyss.

  • How We Play: Six-Man Football

    Community

    How We Play: 6-Man American Football

    This high-scoring version of the typical game keeps traditions alive in Marfa, a Texas town that's changing fast.

  • Bunabhainneadar Tennis court 

    Community

    Anyone for Tennis? Anyone at All?

    On this rugged Scottish island, Britain's most remote tennis court brings locals of all ages and abilities together.

Culture

View All
  • The Muslim Women Reclaiming Representation

    Culture

    The Muslim Women Reclaiming Representation

    The co-founders of a London-based collective are using the creative space to break down stereotypes of Muslim women.

  • How Dance Creates Connections

    Culture

    The Dancers Connecting in Body and Soul

    For these London-based housemates, dance is expression. Now, they say, the whole world is connecting through movement.

  • My Back Garden: Fighting For Earth’s Future

    Culture

    Garima Thakur Is Protesting for Earth's Future

    Meet the 15-year-old Indian climate change activist who won't let her hometown forget its past environmental disaster.

  • I Am First: Nathan Féliot Found Himself Through Dance

    Culture

    To Reach the Stage, This Dancer First Found Himself, Then Silenced Stereotypes

    Nathan Féliot is defying the expectations of society and his parents to become the first dancer in his family.

  • Beyond the Fit: Momo Hassan-Odukale Is Redefining Nigerian Fashion

    Culture

    This Nigerian-Based Creative Is Shifting the Perception of African Fashion

    From Los Angeles to London to Lagos, Momo Hassan-Odukale's transcontinental style is integral to her leading her own creative studio to empower local designers.

  • Beyond the Fit: Michelle Li's Stands Out in Style

    Culture

    Expect the Unexpected with This Editor's Take on Colourful Outfits

    NYC-based editor Michelle Li pushes the limits with her looks, whether incorporating abstract prints, structures or brights, a confidence she found growing up in Indiana.

  • Homegrown: Mekdela Maskal on Leaving New York and Finding Herself in California

    Culture

    Mekdela Maskal Rediscovers Herself and Reconnects with Her History in the Hills of California

    This climate journalist left her Brooklyn apartment to find more space and a sense of self in Northern California, retracing the contours of her culture and childhood.

  • Game Recognises Game: Playground Coffee’s Zenat Begum with Producer Elle Clay

    Culture

    For Two Brooklyn Entrepreneurs, Wins On and Off the Court Start With Teamwork

    Producer Elle Clay and coffee shop owner Zenat Begum share a passion for their Bed-Stuy neighbourhood and community activism, but the people around them fuel their success.

  • Beyond the Fit: Lono Brazil III Unlocks Creativity By Running

    Culture

    A Love of Basketball and a Passion for Running Influences This Creative's Style

    Whether behind the DJ booth or on the road as a running coach, the intersection of sports and culture has always been a part of Lono Brazil III's life.

  • Game Recognises Game: Fitness Coach Shev Robinson and Choreographer Tanisha Scott

    Culture

    Self-Confidence Allows This Duo to Execute as Leaders in Dance and Fitness

    Choreographer Tanisha Scott and fitness coach Shev Robinson explain how empowering themselves first allows them to do the same for others.

Innovation

View All
  • 12 Ways to Make Your Running Shoes Last Longer

    Innovation

    Maximum Mileage: 12 Easy Ways to Extend the Life of Your Running Shoes

    Runners share tips on getting started with simple, daily gear care. The best part? These hacks can help you reduce waste and be a more mindful runner.

  • How to Clean Your Running Shoes — and Tread More Lightly on the Planet

    Innovation

    How to Clean Your Running Shoes—and Tread More Lightly on the Planet

    Want your running shoes to last longer? Simply cleaning them can go a long way. Watch as Nike apparel designer Raj Mistry shows how small, everyday actions can have a big impact.

  • Nike’s Reverse Logistics Mission To Save Millions of Shoes

    Innovation

    Rescue Mission: How Reverse Logistics Can Save Millions of Shoes

    Nike's refurbishment programme gives new life to once-discarded sneakers.

  • Nike's One Box Cuts Packaging in Half

    Innovation

    Special Delivery: How One Box Cuts Packaging in Half

    Learn how Nike's packaging team is ditching the double box to help reduce waste—and re-imagining what a shoe box can do.

  • How Data Fuels Nike Shoe Design

    Innovation

    Analyse This: How Data Fuels Design

    We're innovating data analytics to up the recycled content of classic shoes. But the visual changes are so subtle we bet you can't spot 'em.

  • Making Nike Air with In-House Recycling

    Innovation

    Full Circle: How Air Is Reborn With In-House Recycling

    Go behind the scenes to see how Nike Air units are made again and again and again.

  • Give Old Sneakers New Life with Natural Ingredients

    Innovation

    Give Old Sneakers New Life—with Oranges, Walnuts and Flour?

    Yes really! Join Nike footwear designers as they share three ways to use natural ingredients in easy, at-home actions that'll help your sneakers last longer.

  • Hands On: How to Keep a Colour Journal

    Innovation

    How to Keep a Colour Journal—and See the World Differently

    Clear your mind, connect with your surroundings and hone your creative muscle with this simple daily practice. Four Nike designers show you how.

  • Tips for Working Out at Home

    Innovation

    Work (Out) From Home: How Pandemic-Era Fitness is Shaping Our Future

    Pro trainers and everyday athletes get real about the hacks, workarounds, breakdowns and breakthroughs that are making us stronger.

  • Hands On: How to Make Bio-Materials

    Innovation

    How to Make Bio-Materials—and Create the Future from Your Kitchen

    Learn how to turn algae into natural plastic, and get a life lesson in pursuing what you're passionate about, from Nike designer Rikke Bonde.

.

.