NEW PAYMENT METHODS

Now accepting Paytm, Debit/Credit, UPI and Net Banking as payment options on nike.com. See Details

WEAR IT. WORK IT. MOVE IT.

Nike Icon Clash Collection

WEAR IT. WORK IT. MOVE IT.

Shop
WEAR IT. WORK IT. MOVE IT.

Nike Icon Clash Collection

WEAR IT. WORK IT. MOVE IT.

Shop

Trending

Nike Yoga Collection: Find Your Flow

Shop

Bras and Tights: Best Mates

Shop
NIKE JOYRIDE

New colours

NIKE JOYRIDE

Personalized cushioning, designed to help make running easy.

Shop

The Essentials