How to Simplify Decision-Making to Meet Your Goals

Everyone struggles with making healthy calls at one point or another. In fact, there's a whole field of study dedicated to the process: decision neuroscience. Researchers are trying to tease out how the brain approaches choices, the unconscious factors that come into play, and how everyone—including you—can use that information to reach any goal.



Here's what they know so far: The brain's decision-making can be classified into two systems, plainly called system 1 and system 2, says researcher Paul Laursen, PhD, a professor of exercise science at the Auckland University of Technology in New Zealand. "System 1 is fast-thinking. It's thinking on the fly, reactive and not always clear", he explains. System 1 takes over when a squirrel runs into the road and you have to decide whether to brake, swerve or continue forwards. Or when you slam the door after an argument or instinctively pick up a piece of broken glass with your bare hands. System 1 decisions just sort of happen.



System 2, on the other hand, "is slow-thinking, where you have more time and you're more in parasympathetic, or 'rest and digest', mode, which typically allows you to make clearer decisions", says Laursen. Training yourself to use this system—for the better—is key to making healthy choices on the regular, especially when stress, hunger, fatigue or other emotionally taxing states might be prompting to you to act (or react) fast. When you take your time, you can evaluate the outcomes of your options in order to arrive at the best decision for you, Laursen explains.



Say you're ordering breakfast. You're eyeing up the French toast but could also go for some avocado toast. Taking your time so that your system 2 jumps in might mean you choose the avocado toast knowing it will give you steadier energy during your afternoon workout because it has more fat and protein and less sugar. (It might also mean you get the French toast because you really want it but split it with your partner so you don't feel sluggish later.) "Taking your time", by the way, doesn't have to mean you spend hours considering what to order. It might take just a minute, but that's still much longer than it takes to grab a roll out of the breadbasket. (When time really is of the essence, recent research published in "Nature Human Behaviour" suggests that narrowing multiple options to just two can help you arrive at your best decision faster.)