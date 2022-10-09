Nike Training Club App. Home Workouts & More

Come Train With Us
The Nike Training Club App helps you reach your fitness goals with expertly designed workouts from our world-class Nike Master Trainers. NTC is perfect for training at home, in the gym or on the road, with everything from bodyweight-only to full-equipment workouts for everyone at all fitness levels.
Flexible Training Plans Tailored to You
Start training with a personal plan that guides you—while adjusting to your progress, schedule and other activities. With NTC, you get access to four 4–6 week training plans. Whether you have access to a full gym or are training from the comfort of your home, there's a routine that fits you and your schedule so that you can reach your goals.
Train the Way You Want
Energise your routine with our growing library of workouts led by our world-class Nike Master Trainers. With NTC, you get access to over 190 free workouts across strength, endurance, yoga and mobility targeting your abs, arms, shoulders, glutes and legs. Sessions range from 15–45 minutes and are designed to help you see and feel results.
Featured Workout Collections
Workout Collections offer a set of recommended workouts and guidance from our Nike Master Trainers. They are a great way to discover new workouts, try community favourites or simply find the right workout for you and your daily routine. Here's a few of our favourites.
Celebrate Your Achievements
Earn badges and trophies for reaching workout milestones like total workouts completed, workout frequency, weekly and monthly streaks, and more.