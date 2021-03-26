How Improving Agility Can Prevent Injury and Maximise Performance

01. Start with deceleration.



Knowing how to properly absorb impact and stabilise your body is the basis of agility training, says Nunez. "You have to train the brakes before you work the accelerator", he explains. Here's a quick test to see whether you have the right foundation to build on: After a short warm-up, stand with your feet hip-width apart and, as quickly as you can, drop into a squat and hold it at the bottom. Do you wobble, or are you steady? "If you are rock solid, that means you have control of your posture in a dynamic movement. But if you're wobbling, adding more force or amplitude—by, for example, turning that squat into a squat jump—would be a recipe for disaster, because your body isn't ready to handle a dynamic load when you stop", says Nunez.



If you're wobbly, focus on improving your stability before taking your agility work to the next level. Nunez recommends starting in a standing position and quickly moving to balancing on one leg for 3–5 seconds, then switching legs and repeating for a few rounds. If you're still struggling to balance, incorporate more single-leg exercises into your workouts a couple of times per week.





02. Change direction.



Once you've got your stability down, you can start to work on agility. But keep in mind, "Life doesn't happen in a linear plane", says Nunez, meaning you don't move in just one direction. Training should happen in all three planes of motion: sagittal (forwards and backwards), transverse (rotating from left to right or right to left), and frontal (side to side, or lateral).



"Setting up an agility ladder or creating one with chalk or tape lets you do all kinds of triplanar movements", he adds, from forwards and crossover work to side shuffles. (Your goal is to hit your mark, whether that's the inside of the ladder or outside the edges, every time to refine your spatial awareness.) The more confident you get, the more you can push your speed in any direction with less risk of tripping or losing your position to a point where you can't re-establish it quickly, says Nunez. If you're not sure how to do ladder exercises, do a quick Google search and click only on links that feature a reputable, certified trainer.





03. Engage your reflexes.



Now that you're getting better at 360-degree movement with a lower chance of falling, you can hone in on the last step of agility training: fine-tuning your reflexes. Drills like throwing a tennis ball or medicine ball at the wall and catching it—or even just keeping a balloon off the ground—force you to move dynamically in response to the unpredictability of the object's motions, says Nunez. Again, "You're working in all of the planes of motion—squatting, twisting, side shuffling—and you're being forced to accelerate, decelerate and stop on demand, which maximises body control". Over time, this allows you to trust your movement patterns when going full speed, he explains.



If you want to take it a beat further, try throwing that ball or whacking that balloon towards a different spot each time, says Nunez. The more you train yourself to shift around without knowing exactly where you'll have to move next, the sharper your reflexes become.