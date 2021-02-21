Athlete’s Cookbook: Henry Slade's Pasta Carbonara

Henry Slade is a tough guy on the rugby field. But at home, he's as sweet as can be. Case in point? He's looking to play chef for his girlfriend, Megan. She loves pasta—just not the way Henry makes it. But lucky for him, there's a culinary ringer ready to come in off the bench: "Athlete's Cookbook" host Kia Damon. The Brooklyn-based chef starts with the fundamentals, coaching Henry through a classic carbonara. All she asks for in return is some giggly Face Time with his new baby girl and a personal introduction to his cockapoo, Frank, the flouncy pup with the ponytail. Along the way, they reminisce about farm life, get real about mental health and conduct an experiment eating raw pasta (do not try at home). Watch the episode above, check out the recipe below and get cooking.