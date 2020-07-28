8 Healthy-Eating Tips for Runners

As you sweat, you lose electrolytes and fluids that your body needs to function properly. This can happen quickly, and if you aren't replenishing what's lost, there can be repercussions, says Brian St. Pierre, RD, the director of nutrition for Precision Nutrition. "One of the main causes for why people get injured athletically, regardless of sport, is dehydration and fatigue", says St. Pierre. "If you can maintain hydration, you significantly reduce your risk of injury".



To stay energised and running strong, you need to keep your water reserves high before, during and after workouts. "Your body can't adapt to dehydration", says St. Pierre, "so to maximise your performance, your goal is to always be hydrated".



A good rule of thumb for athletes is to drink 12 to 16 250mL-glasses of water per day, especially on days when you're going to be exercising outside, says Maciel. (Including plenty of fruits and vegetables—which contain large amounts of water—in your diet also helps raise your fluid intake, adds St. Pierre.)



Got a long run or race coming up? Focus on staying well hydrated for the week leading up to it to keep fluid levels high. Waiting until the night before—or worse, the day of—to drink more water isn't going to mitigate the performance-reducing effects dehydration may have had on your training up until that point, Maciel points out.



During a run, bring a water bottle with you, Maciel says, and take a few sips every 15 to 20 minutes. If you plan on pounding the pavement for more than 90 minutes, he recommends bringing a sports drink; these contain electrolytes like sodium and potassium that you lose through sweat. During a race, stay on top of your hydration by taking a swig of something every time you pass an aid station, even if it's just a tiny bit of water.