      Women's Dance Trousers & Tights

      Nike Air
      Nike Air Women's High-waisted Corduroy Fleece Trousers
      Women's High-waisted Corduroy Fleece Trousers
      ₪369.90
      Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece
      Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece Women's High-Waisted Oversized Tracksuit Bottoms
      Women's High-Waisted Oversized Tracksuit Bottoms
      ₪299.90
      Nike One
      Nike One Women's High-Waisted Dance Leggings
      Sustainable Materials
      Women's High-Waisted Dance Leggings
      ₪239.90
      Jordan Sport
      Jordan Sport Women's Joggers
      Women's Joggers
      ₪319.90
      Jordan Sport Tunnel
      Jordan Sport Tunnel Women's Trousers
      Sustainable Materials
      Women's Trousers
      ₪469.90
      Nike Air
      Nike Air Women's Mid-Rise Fleece Joggers
      Women's Mid-Rise Fleece Joggers
      ₪349.90
      Nike Bliss Luxe
      Nike Bliss Luxe Women's Training Trousers
      Women's Training Trousers
      ₪369.90
      Nike Zenvy
      Nike Zenvy Women's Gentle-Support High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings
      Sustainable Materials
      Women's Gentle-Support High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings
      ₪399.90
      Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece
      Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece Women's High-Waisted Wide-Leg Tracksuit Bottoms
      Women's High-Waisted Wide-Leg Tracksuit Bottoms
      ₪329.90
      Nike Zenvy
      Nike Zenvy Women's Gentle-Support Mid-Rise Full-Length Leggings
      Sustainable Materials
      Women's Gentle-Support Mid-Rise Full-Length Leggings
      ₪399.90
      Nike Air
      Nike Air Women's Mid-Rise Fleece Joggers
      Women's Mid-Rise Fleece Joggers
      ₪299.90
      Nike Sportswear
      Nike Sportswear Women's Oversized Fleece Dance Trousers
      Women's Oversized Fleece Dance Trousers
      ₪259.90
      Jordan Sport
      Jordan Sport Women's Shorts
      Women's Shorts
      ₪239.90
      Nike One
      Nike One Women's Mid-Rise Printed Leggings (Plus Size)
      Sustainable Materials
      Women's Mid-Rise Printed Leggings (Plus Size)
      ₪269.90
      Nike Zenvy
      Nike Zenvy Women's Gentle-Support High-Waisted 20cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Women's Gentle-Support High-Waisted 20cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
      ₪259.90
      Nike Zenvy
      Nike Zenvy Women's Gentle-Support High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings
      Bestseller
      Women's Gentle-Support High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings
      ₪399.90
      Nike Zenvy
      Nike Zenvy Women's Gentle-Support High-Waisted Capri Leggings
      Sustainable Materials
      Women's Gentle-Support High-Waisted Capri Leggings
      ₪389.90
      Nike Zenvy
      Nike Zenvy Women's Gentle-Support High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings (Plus Size)
      Sustainable Materials
      Women's Gentle-Support High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings (Plus Size)
      ₪399.90
      Nike Zenvy
      Nike Zenvy Women's Gentle-Support Mid-Rise 7/8 Leggings
      Sustainable Materials
      Women's Gentle-Support Mid-Rise 7/8 Leggings
      ₪399.90
      Nike Zenvy
      Nike Zenvy Women's Gentle-Support Mid-Rise 20cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Women's Gentle-Support Mid-Rise 20cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
      ₪259.90
      Nike Air
      Nike Air Women's Mid-Rise Fleece Joggers (Plus Size)
      Women's Mid-Rise Fleece Joggers (Plus Size)
      ₪349.90
      Nike Zenvy
      Nike Zenvy Women's Gentle-Support High-Waisted 20cm (approx.) Biker Shorts (Plus Size)
      Sustainable Materials
      Women's Gentle-Support High-Waisted 20cm (approx.) Biker Shorts (Plus Size)
      ₪259.90
      Nike Sportswear Leg-A-See
      Nike Sportswear Leg-A-See Women's Leggings
      Sold Out
      Women's Leggings
      ₪159.90
      Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece
      Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece Women's High-Waisted Oversized Tracksuit Bottoms (Plus Size)
      Women's High-Waisted Oversized Tracksuit Bottoms (Plus Size)
      ₪299.90