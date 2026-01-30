Women's Nike Cyber Monday 2025

Gender 
(1)
Women
Shop By Price 
(0)
Sale & Offers 
(0)
Product Discounts 
(0)
Colour 
(0)
Sports 
(0)
Fit 
(0)
Technology 
(0)
Brand 
(0)
Giannis Immortality 4
Giannis Immortality 4 Basketball Shoes
Giannis Immortality 4
Basketball Shoes
30% off
Jordan Everyday
Jordan Everyday Cushioned Crew Socks (6 Pairs)
Jordan Everyday
Cushioned Crew Socks (6 Pairs)
21% off
Nike G.T. Jump Academy
Nike G.T. Jump Academy Basketball Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike G.T. Jump Academy
Basketball Shoes
29% off
Nike Cortez
Nike Cortez Women's Shoes
Nike Cortez
Women's Shoes
28% off
Nike Revolution 8
Nike Revolution 8 Women's Road Running Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Revolution 8
Women's Road Running Shoes
28% off
Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece
Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece Women's Oversized Pullover Hoodie
Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece
Women's Oversized Pullover Hoodie
28% off
Nike SB Chron 2
Nike SB Chron 2 Skate Shoe
Nike SB Chron 2
Skate Shoe
30% off
Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece
Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece Women's Oversized Crew-neck Sweatshirt
Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece
Women's Oversized Crew-neck Sweatshirt
28% off
Nike Mercurial Vapor 16 Elite "Kylian Mbappé"
Nike Mercurial Vapor 16 Elite "Kylian Mbappé" Artificial-Grass Low-Top Football Boots
Nike Mercurial Vapor 16 Elite "Kylian Mbappé"
Artificial-Grass Low-Top Football Boots
29% off
Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece
Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece Women's High-Waisted Wide-Leg Trousers
Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece
Women's High-Waisted Wide-Leg Trousers
28% off
Nike Field General Suede
Nike Field General Suede Women's shoes
Nike Field General Suede
Women's shoes
28% off
Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece
Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece Women's High-Waisted Oversized Tracksuit Bottoms
Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece
Women's High-Waisted Oversized Tracksuit Bottoms
28% off
Nike Brasilia
Nike Brasilia Training Duffel Bag (Small, 41L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Brasilia
Training Duffel Bag (Small, 41L)
28% off
Nike Calm SE
Nike Calm SE Women's Mules
Nike Calm SE
Women's Mules
28% off
Nike Air Force 1 '07 Vintage
Nike Air Force 1 '07 Vintage Women's Shoes
Nike Air Force 1 '07 Vintage
Women's Shoes
29% off
Nike G.T. Jump Academy
Nike G.T. Jump Academy Basketball Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike G.T. Jump Academy
Basketball Shoes
29% off
Nike Mercurial Superfly 10 Elite 'Kylian Mbappé'
Nike Mercurial Superfly 10 Elite 'Kylian Mbappé' FG High-Top Football Boot
Nike Mercurial Superfly 10 Elite 'Kylian Mbappé'
FG High-Top Football Boot
30% off
Nike Mercurial Vapor 16 Academy LV8
Nike Mercurial Vapor 16 Academy LV8 Multi-Ground Low-Top Football Boot
Nike Mercurial Vapor 16 Academy LV8
Multi-Ground Low-Top Football Boot
28% off
Nike Air Force 1 Shadow
Nike Air Force 1 Shadow Women's Shoes
Nike Air Force 1 Shadow
Women's Shoes
29% off
Nike Sportswear Classic
Nike Sportswear Classic Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings
Nike Sportswear Classic
Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings
29% off
Nike Mercurial Superfly 10 Pro
Nike Mercurial Superfly 10 Pro AG-Pro High-Top Football Boot
Recycled Materials
Nike Mercurial Superfly 10 Pro
AG-Pro High-Top Football Boot
28% off
Nike Mercurial Vapor 16 Academy 'Kylian Mbappé'
Nike Mercurial Vapor 16 Academy 'Kylian Mbappé' Multi-Ground Low-Top Football Boot
Nike Mercurial Vapor 16 Academy 'Kylian Mbappé'
Multi-Ground Low-Top Football Boot
28% off
Nike Bella 7
Nike Bella 7 Women's Workout Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Bella 7
Women's Workout Shoes
30% off
Nike P-6000
Nike P-6000 Women's Shoes
Nike P-6000
Women's Shoes
28% off

Nike Cyber Monday deals for women 2025: bring innovation to your workout

Whatever the challenge ahead, you can bring your A-game with sportswear from our women's Nike Cyber Monday edit. We create our clothing and footwear with innovative technology, so you can feel your best as you move. We're talking Nike Dri-FIT technology that works to wick sweat away from your skin so that you can stay cool and comfortable. Training in chilly conditions? Opt for apparel featuring Therma-FIT fabric. It uses your body's natural heat to keep you warm, without adding bulk. Combine this with flat seams and soft fabrics designed to prevent irritation, and it's no wonder our clothing is chosen by athletes around the world.


Bring a premium pop to your workout wardrobe when you shop our Nike Cyber Monday women's clothing. You'll spot the iconic Nike Swoosh printed and embroidered on chests and hips—so you stand out from the crowd. A variety of colours and styles make it easy to choose something to suit you. Relaxed fits and boxy shapes give you freedom of movement, while compressive fabrics support muscles for faster recovery post-workout. Stretch in our fabrics allows you to move naturally. Look out for styles with four-way flex that's designed to move in all directions, so there's nothing holding you back from that deep squat or long lunge.


Nike's Move to Zero is our journey towards zero carbon and zero waste to help protect the future of sport. To join us, choose gear from our women's Nike Cyber Monday range with the Sustainable Materials tag. It means we've made the apparel with at least 50% recycled content and shoes with at least 20% recycled content. Think durable polyester spun from old plastic bottles, carpets and fishing nets diverted from landfill.