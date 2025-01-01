  1. Nike Sportswear
    2. /
  2. New Releases

New Girls Sportswear(21)

Nike Air Max Dn x LEGO® Collection
Nike Air Max Dn x LEGO® Collection Older Kids' Shoes
Nike Air Max Dn x LEGO® Collection
Older Kids' Shoes
₪609.90
Nike x LEGO® Collection
Nike x LEGO® Collection Older Kids' T-Shirt
Nike x LEGO® Collection
Older Kids' T-Shirt
₪129.90
Nike Ava Rover
Nike Ava Rover Older Kids' Shoes
Just In
Nike Ava Rover
Older Kids' Shoes
₪449.90
Nike x LEGO® Collection Heritage
Nike x LEGO® Collection Heritage Backpack (25L)
Coming Soon
Nike x LEGO® Collection Heritage
Backpack (25L)
₪179.90
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' (Girls') Jacket
Sustainable Materials
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' (Girls') Jacket
₪279.90
Nike Sportswear All Day Play
Nike Sportswear All Day Play Older Kids' Therma-FIT Loose-Fit Puffer Jacket
Nike Sportswear All Day Play
Older Kids' Therma-FIT Loose-Fit Puffer Jacket
₪439.90
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' (Boys') T-Shirt
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' (Boys') T-Shirt
₪119.90
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' (Boys') Pullover Hoodie
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Older Kids' (Boys') Pullover Hoodie
₪219.90
Nike SB
Nike SB Older Kids' T-Shirt
Nike SB
Older Kids' T-Shirt
₪129.90
Nike Sportswear Metro Ground
Nike Sportswear Metro Ground Older Kids' (Boys') Button-Down Top
Nike Sportswear Metro Ground
Older Kids' (Boys') Button-Down Top
₪249.90
Nike Air Max 90 EasyOn
Nike Air Max 90 EasyOn Baby/Toddler Shoes
Nike Air Max 90 EasyOn
Baby/Toddler Shoes
₪299.90
Nike x LEGO® Collection
Nike x LEGO® Collection Girls' Cropped T-Shirt
Coming Soon
Nike x LEGO® Collection
Girls' Cropped T-Shirt
₪99.90
Nike Swoosh 1
Nike Swoosh 1 Baby/Toddler Shoes
Nike Swoosh 1
Baby/Toddler Shoes
₪249.90
Nike Air Max 90 LTR
Nike Air Max 90 LTR Older Kids' Shoes
Nike Air Max 90 LTR
Older Kids' Shoes
₪529.90
Nike Sportswear Metro Ground
Nike Sportswear Metro Ground Older Kids' (Boys') Trousers
Nike Sportswear Metro Ground
Older Kids' (Boys') Trousers
₪249.90
Nike Tech
Nike Tech Older Kids' (Boys') Woven Trousers
Nike Tech
Older Kids' (Boys') Woven Trousers
₪299.90
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' (Boys') Fleece Joggers
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' (Boys') Fleece Joggers
₪189.90
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Girls' Woven Shorts
Nike Sportswear
Girls' Woven Shorts
₪159.90
Nike Dri-FIT Club
Nike Dri-FIT Club Kids' Unstructured Metal Swoosh Cap
Sustainable Materials
Nike Dri-FIT Club
Kids' Unstructured Metal Swoosh Cap
₪84.90
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' French Terry Joggers
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Older Kids' French Terry Joggers
₪189.90
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' (Girls') T-Shirt
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' (Girls') T-Shirt
₪119.90