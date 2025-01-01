  1. Clothing
Zip-up hooded tracksuits: layer with ease

From running and hiking to weekends on the football field, a hooded tracksuit means you're ready—whatever the weather. Expect oversized fits you can pull on over your base layers. Jackets that pack down into their own pocket for easy carrying, ready to pull on when you need it. And water-repellent finishes and UV protection to keep you covered, rain or shine.


Stay warm, without the bulk, thanks to lightweight fabrics, like our Nike Tech Fleece. It's smooth on both sides for exceptional comfort. Meanwhile, zip-up hoodie tracksuits with elastic cuffs seal in warmth and keep your clothing in place as you move. Look out for thoughtful details like an adjustable bungee cord at the hem and hood that lets you personalise your fit. And count on zip pockets to keep essentials like your keys and wallet safe.


Harsh weather incoming? Stay dry in a zip-up hoodie tracksuit featuring Nike Storm-FIT technology. This innovative fabric is wind- and water-resistant, yet lightweight. Meanwhile, a tall collar and full-zip closure help lock in warmth. Expect sealed seams and storm flaps on the zip to protect you from the rain. A curved, elongated back hem on some styles provides extra coverage.


If you're a runner, you need a hooded tracksuit that can handle sweat. So, choose styles made with Nike Dri-FIT technology. This moves moisture away from your skin for quicker evaporation, so you stay dry and comfortable. Meanwhile, mesh-lined back vents provide extra breathability where you need it most. For total freedom, look out for running jackets featuring modified raglan sleeves. These help reduce underarm chafing and allow for a wider range of motion.


Nike's Move to Zero is our journey towards a zero-carbon and zero-waste future. To join us, choose a hooded tracksuit with the Sustainable Materials tag. It means we've made the apparel with at least 50% recycled content. Think durable polyester spun from old plastic bottles, carpets and fishing nets diverted from landfill.