Skip to main content
|

Popular Search Terms

Top Suggestions

      1. Clothing
        2. /
      2. Jackets

      Girls' Black Coats & Jackets

      Puffer Jackets
      Kids 
      (1)
      Girls
      Kids Age 
      (0)
      Shop By Price 
      (0)
      Sale & Offers 
      (0)
      Size Range 
      (0)
      Colour 
      (1)
      Black
      Technology 
      (0)
      Features 
      (0)
      Benefits 
      (0)
      Fit 
      (0)
      Insulation Type 
      (0)
      Sleeve Length 
      (0)
      Club Football Teams 
      (0)
      Nike Sportswear
      Nike Sportswear Older Kids' Synthetic Fill Hooded Jacket
      Bestseller
      Nike Sportswear
      Older Kids' Synthetic Fill Hooded Jacket
      ₪429.90
      Nike Sportswear Heavyweight Synthetic Fill EasyOn
      Nike Sportswear Heavyweight Synthetic Fill EasyOn Older Kids' Therma-FIT Repel Loose Hooded Jacket
      Bestseller
      Nike Sportswear Heavyweight Synthetic Fill EasyOn
      Older Kids' Therma-FIT Repel Loose Hooded Jacket
      ₪469.90
      Nike Sportswear Lightweight Synthetic Fill
      Nike Sportswear Lightweight Synthetic Fill Older Kids' Loose Hooded Jacket
      Bestseller
      Nike Sportswear Lightweight Synthetic Fill
      Older Kids' Loose Hooded Jacket
      ₪329.90
      Nike Sportswear
      Nike Sportswear Older Kids' Tracksuit
      Bestseller
      Nike Sportswear
      Older Kids' Tracksuit
      ₪229.90
      Nike Sportswear Heavyweight Synthetic Fill EasyOn
      Nike Sportswear Heavyweight Synthetic Fill EasyOn Older Kids' Therma-FIT Repel Loose Hooded Parka
      Bestseller
      Nike Sportswear Heavyweight Synthetic Fill EasyOn
      Older Kids' Therma-FIT Repel Loose Hooded Parka
      ₪509.90
      Nike High-Pile Fleece
      Nike High-Pile Fleece Older Kids' (Girls') Therma-FIT Training Jacket
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike High-Pile Fleece
      Older Kids' (Girls') Therma-FIT Training Jacket
      ₪349.90
      Nike Sportswear
      Nike Sportswear Older Kids' Tracksuit
      Bestseller
      Nike Sportswear
      Older Kids' Tracksuit
      ₪309.90
      Nike ACG
      Nike ACG Older Kids' Utility Gilet
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike ACG
      Older Kids' Utility Gilet
      ₪329.90
      Nike Sportswear
      Nike Sportswear Older Kids' (Girls') Tracksuit
      Nike Sportswear
      Older Kids' (Girls') Tracksuit
      ₪309.90
      Nike Sportswear Heavyweight Synthetic Fill EasyOn
      Nike Sportswear Heavyweight Synthetic Fill EasyOn Older Kids' Therma-FIT Repel Loose Hooded Gilet
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Sportswear Heavyweight Synthetic Fill EasyOn
      Older Kids' Therma-FIT Repel Loose Hooded Gilet
      ₪289.90
      Nike Air
      Nike Air Older Kids' Tracksuit
      Nike Air
      Older Kids' Tracksuit
      Nike Dri-FIT Academy23
      Nike Dri-FIT Academy23 Kids' Football Tracksuit
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT Academy23
      Kids' Football Tracksuit
      ₪249.90
      Nike Sportswear Windrunner
      Nike Sportswear Windrunner Older Kids' (Boys') Loose Hip-Length Hooded Jacket
      Nike Sportswear Windrunner
      Older Kids' (Boys') Loose Hip-Length Hooded Jacket
      ₪249.90
      Nike Dri-FIT Academy
      Nike Dri-FIT Academy Older Kids' Football Tracksuit Jacket
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT Academy
      Older Kids' Football Tracksuit Jacket
      ₪189.90
      Nike Sportswear
      Nike Sportswear Older Kids' (Girls') Jacket
      Nike Sportswear
      Older Kids' (Girls') Jacket
      ₪469.90
      Liverpool F.C. Strike
      Liverpool F.C. Strike Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Hooded Football Tracksuit
      Liverpool F.C. Strike
      Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Hooded Football Tracksuit
      ₪409.90
      Nike Storm-FIT Academy23
      Nike Storm-FIT Academy23 Older Kids' Football Rain Jacket
      Nike Storm-FIT Academy23
      Older Kids' Football Rain Jacket
      ₪269.90
      LeBron
      LeBron Older Kids' Basketball Jacket
      Just In
      LeBron
      Older Kids' Basketball Jacket
      ₪369.90

      Girls' black coats: unrivalled warmth for active days

      Whatever the weather throws at your young sports star, our range of girls' black coats has her covered. For rainy days, water-resistant finishes and adjustable hoods keep your budding athlete dry. If it's a frosty morning, reach for a padded puffer-style that cleverly locks in body heat with its lightweight wadding. And for extra warmth, choose girls' black jackets with ribbing at the cuffs and hem.

      If you're expecting a blustery day on the field, opt for a feather-weight windbreaker to keep her toasty on the touchline. Sturdy zip-up options across the collection offer a secure fit, and many feature zipped pockets to help essentials stay safe.

      Check the inside collars and you'll spot a woven nametag in many of our black jackets for girls, so there are no mix-ups in the changing rooms. The other way to ensure her coat stands out? Look for our iconic Swoosh emblazoned on our girls' black coats in contrasting colours.