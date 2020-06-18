Coaching and Nutrition

Stop Sitting So Much

By Ryan Flaherty

Counteract the impact of sitting for long periods of time with these simple stretches.

Nearly everyone I work with—from everyday athletes to the pros—has some issues with their glutes and hips that are a result of too much time spent sitting. Think about how our bodies were designed and used for thousands of years: moving around all day to collect food. Now, we're sitting even more than usual. Needless to say, that's going to cause issues with our bodies.

The best thing you can do to counteract how much time you spend sitting is by increasing your mobility in the areas that are affected to keep them flexible. Every night, spend 20 minutes going through this stretching routine.

  1. Pecs.
    These get tight because usually when we sit, we round our shoulders forward, shortening the pecs. Stretch them by standing in a doorway with your hands at shoulder-height. Walk past your hands so they're behind you in the door frame and lift your chest to the sky.
  2. Hip flexors.
    All of that sitting means your hip flexors are in a short position. Lengthen them by holding a lunge, keeping your back neutral (not bent forward or backward).
  3. Hamstrings.
    These also get shortened from hours at a desk, in the car or on the couch. Stretch them by lying on your back on the floor with your legs up the wall.

"Studies show that your best chance of incorporating a new healthy behaviour—like these three daily stretches—into your life is by attaching them to an existing behaviour".

Ryan Flaherty

Studies show that your best chance of incorporating a new healthy behaviour—like these three daily stretches—into your life is by attaching them to an existing behaviour. So while you watch TV in the evening, don't spend more time sitting on the couch. Get up and counteract the effects of all that sitting by doing these stretches. By making them part of your routine, you may feel less stiff and have a better range of movement.

