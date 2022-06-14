Serena Williams Design Crew Origin

Serena Williams Design Crew
Introducing
No stranger to making bold statements on and off the court, Serena Williams partners with Nike to uplift new voices and help forge the future of design.
For Serena Williams, design has always served as a catalyst for change—not just to enhance her performance, but to make bold statements on and off the court. Her game-time dominance and confident candour have changed the world of tennis. Now, she's empowering the next generation to change the world of design.
"When I step on the court, I definitely want to stand out. I'm Serena and I like to be different. I just like taking a chance when it comes to design".
Serena Williams
In partnership with Nike designers and mentors, Serena worked with ten up-and-coming designers to create a new era where diverse perspectives are celebrated and empowered. Like Serena, the SWDC apprentices have a bold and progressive vision. They don't follow trends, they create them.
"The world isn't one colour. We come from different backgrounds and think differently. When you bring all that diversity together, can you begin to imagine the amazing things that you are able to make?"
Serena Williams
With diversity as a force for creating game-changing work, this collective of dreamers and doers is creating a more equitable future for design. The Serena Williams Design Crew is a continuation of Nike's work building teams that reflect the athletes* Nike serves and puts creative power in the hands of the next generation—and will for years to come.
Explore the first-ever SWDC Collection with footwear, performance gear and streetwear, inspired by Serena.
With diversity as a force for creating game-changing work, this collective of dreamers and doers is creating a more equitable future for design. The Serena Williams Design Crew is a continuation of Nike's work building teams that reflect the athletes* Nike serves and puts creative power in the hands of the next generation—and will for years to come.
Explore the first-ever SWDC Collection with footwear, performance gear and streetwear, inspired by Serena.
The Serena Williams Design Crew is a collective of dreamers, innovators and creators. Each year, a group of apprentices partner with Serena and Nike—with the aim to develop and inspire the next generation of talent. The result? Game-changing work and a brighter future for design.