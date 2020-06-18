How to Reset Your Body

It does matter how you take your break, though—and it should be just as intentional as your workouts have been. The best way to reset is to give yourself a deload week, says Ryan Flaherty, Nike Director of Performance. Deloading is exactly what it sounds like: reducing the amount of exercise you do, plus zeroing in on activities that help your body bounce back from all the hard work you've put in. Far from hurting or stalling your progress, a deload week will ensure that you're restored and ready to give 100 percent to your next workout programme. Here's exactly how to do it.