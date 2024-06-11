A letter to my older self: a story of a teenage girl

I hope we’re remembering to be gentle with ourself. I’m constantly trying to show teens like me that it’s okay to fail, but sometimes I struggle to remind myself of that very thing.



I can get stressed and overwhelmed when school work and running and everything else feels like it’s piling up, and I take it out on myself when I shouldn't. I hope in the future we remember that we’re on our own timeline. That, no matter the hurdles we face (on the track and off!), we’ll get where we want to be eventually.