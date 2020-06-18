Simple, Fun Workouts for Kids

Distract Your Mind

This workout is aimed at working you from the waist down, and there are some touch moves in there. Take the pressure off by playing a little family game as you train. It'll make the time go faster so your mind isn't just focused on the muscle.



As soon as each rep starts, take it in turns to list all the countries you can think of beginning with A. Then go through the alphabet with each different move. If someone drops their turn and goes blank, make them do a few extra reps.