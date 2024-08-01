BGirl India: a letter to my older self

A Letter to My Older Self
Episode 1: BGirl India
Future India! 🫶
How we doin’?
There’s so many things I wanna ask. Idk where to start.
I mean, the big one…How did it feel to represent the Netherlands?! Did we love every second of it?
And do we travel as much as we’ve always wanted to? Maybe we’re at a breaking competition somewhere amazing as we’re reading this…
Wherever we are, whatever the reason we’re there, I know one thing will be true: our fam and friends will be in the next room (or at least just an Insta dm away).
Breaking is our passion, but it’s not our whole life. And I love that. Being present for both ourself and the people we love is a priority, too. Never let that change.
I know things get tough sometimes: work piling up, practise getting mad busy, that crushing feeling when we lose a battle. When it builds up, it’s a lot.
So just in case you need to hear this right now: keep going.
We’ve overcome so many obstacles already. And we’ve grown from all of them. Every loss makes us a better breaker because we let ourselves feel the sadness (like, really feel it), then we bounce back, and we go harder.
I know things get tough sometimes: work piling up, practise getting mad busy, that crushing feeling when we lose a battle. When it builds up, it’s a lot.
So just in case you need to hear this right now: keep going.
We’ve overcome so many obstacles already. And we’ve grown from all of them. Every loss makes us a better breaker because we let ourselves feel the sadness (like, really feel it), then we bounce back, and we go harder.
Remember to hold onto our belief that victory goes further than winning. Set that big goal, sure. But celebrate every step towards it, no matter how small. Keep having fun in the mess of figuring this all out. Keep doing it because it makes us happy, above all else. ❤️
Chase victory without competition. That way we’ll never stop winning.
Can’t wait to see what we do next.
Your Younger Self,
B Girl India x