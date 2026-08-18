  1. Shoes
    2. /
  2. Studs & Spikes

Women's High Top Studs & Spikes

(21)
Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Academy
Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Academy Multi-Ground High-Top Football Boot
Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Academy
Multi-Ground High-Top Football Boot
Rp 1.499.000
Nike Phantom 6 High Academy
Nike Phantom 6 High Academy Multi-ground Football Boot
Nike Phantom 6 High Academy
Multi-ground Football Boot
Rp 1.499.000
Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Academy
Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Academy Multi-Ground High-Top Football Boot
Recycled Materials
Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Academy
Multi-Ground High-Top Football Boot
Rp 1.499.000
Nike Phantom 6 High Academy
Nike Phantom 6 High Academy Multi-ground Football Boot
Nike Phantom 6 High Academy
Multi-ground Football Boot
Rp 1.499.000
Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Pro
Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Pro Firm-Ground Low-Top Football Boot
Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Pro
Firm-Ground Low-Top Football Boot
Rp 2.549.000
Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Academy
Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Academy Multi-Ground High-Top Football Boot
Recycled Materials
Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Academy
Multi-Ground High-Top Football Boot
Rp 1.499.000
Nike Phantom 6 High Academy
Nike Phantom 6 High Academy Multi-ground Football Boot
Nike Phantom 6 High Academy
Multi-ground Football Boot
Rp 1.499.000
Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Pro
Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Pro Firm-Ground Low-Top Football Boot
Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Pro
Firm-Ground Low-Top Football Boot
Rp 2.549.000
Nike Phantom 6 High Elite
Nike Phantom 6 High Elite Firm-Ground Football Boot
Recycled Materials
Nike Phantom 6 High Elite
Firm-Ground Football Boot
Rp 4.429.000
Nike Phantom 6 High Elite
Nike Phantom 6 High Elite Firm-Ground Football Boot
Nike Phantom 6 High Elite
Firm-Ground Football Boot
Rp 4.749.000
Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Academy 'Kylian Mbappé'
Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Academy 'Kylian Mbappé' Multi-Ground High-Top Football Boot
Just In
Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Academy 'Kylian Mbappé'
Multi-Ground High-Top Football Boot
Rp 1.589.000
Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Academy By You
Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Academy By You Custom Firm-Ground High-Top Football Boots
Customise
Customise
Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Academy By You
Custom Firm-Ground High-Top Football Boots
Rp 1.939.000
Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Academy By You
Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Academy By You Custom Artificial-Grass High-Top Football Boots
Customise
Customise
Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Academy By You
Custom Artificial-Grass High-Top Football Boots
Rp 1.939.000
Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Academy By You
Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Academy By You Custom Firm-Ground High-Top Football Boots
Customise
Customise
Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Academy By You
Custom Firm-Ground High-Top Football Boots
Rp 1.939.000
Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Academy By You
Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Academy By You Custom Firm-Ground High-Top Football Boots
Customise
Customise
Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Academy By You
Custom Firm-Ground High-Top Football Boots
Rp 1.939.000
Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Academy By You
Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Academy By You Custom Firm-Ground High-Top Football Boots
Customise
Customise
Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Academy By You
Custom Firm-Ground High-Top Football Boots
Rp 1.939.000
Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Academy By You
Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Academy By You Custom Artificial-Grass High-Top Football Boots
Customise
Customise
Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Academy By You
Custom Artificial-Grass High-Top Football Boots
Rp 1.939.000
Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Academy By You
Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Academy By You Custom Firm-Ground High-Top Football Boots
Customise
Customise
Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Academy By You
Custom Firm-Ground High-Top Football Boots
Rp 1.939.000
Nike Phantom 6 High Academy
Nike Phantom 6 High Academy Multi-ground Football Boot
Nike Phantom 6 High Academy
Multi-ground Football Boot
20% off

Nike Phantom 6 High Elite
Nike Phantom 6 High Elite Firm-Ground Football Boot
Recycled Materials
Nike Phantom 6 High Elite
Firm-Ground Football Boot
20% off

Kobe Phantom 6 High Elite SE
Kobe Phantom 6 High Elite SE Firm-Ground Football Boot
Sold Out
Kobe Phantom 6 High Elite SE
Firm-Ground Football Boot
20% off