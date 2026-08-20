  1. Clothing
    2. /
  2. Bottoms
    3. /
  3. Shorts
    4. /
  4. Dri-FIT

Women's Dri-FIT Shorts

(90)
A'ja
A'ja A'ja Wilson Women's Nike Dri-FIT Basketball Shorts
Recycled Materials
A'ja
A'ja Wilson Women's Nike Dri-FIT Basketball Shorts
Rp 819.000
Nike Swift
Nike Swift Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise 2-in-1 Running Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Swift
Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise 2-in-1 Running Shorts
Rp 659.000
Nike One
Nike One Women's Woven Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike One
Women's Woven Shorts
Rp 589.000
Nike Swift
Nike Swift Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise 2-in-1 Running Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Swift
Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise 2-in-1 Running Shorts
Rp 889.000
Nike 24.7 PerfectStretch
Nike 24.7 PerfectStretch Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike 24.7 PerfectStretch
Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted Shorts
Rp 829.000
Nike One
Nike One Women's High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike One
Women's High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
Rp 499.000
Nike Dri-FIT One
Nike Dri-FIT One Women's Mid-rise 8cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Dri-FIT One
Women's Mid-rise 8cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Shorts
Rp 399.000
Nike Flow
Nike Flow Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 2-in-1 Running Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Flow
Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 2-in-1 Running Shorts
Rp 589.000
Nike Dri-FIT One
Nike Dri-FIT One Women's Mid-rise 8cm (approx.) 2-in-1 Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Dri-FIT One
Women's Mid-rise 8cm (approx.) 2-in-1 Shorts
Rp 499.000
Nike Zenvy
Nike Zenvy Women's High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
Nike Zenvy
Women's High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
Rp 789.000
Nike Swift
Nike Swift Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise 2-in-1 Running Shorts
Bestseller
Nike Swift
Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise 2-in-1 Running Shorts
Rp 659.000
Nike Zenvy
Nike Zenvy Women's High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
Nike Zenvy
Women's High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
Rp 789.000
Nike Swift
Nike Swift Women's High-Waisted 10cm (approx.) Tight Running Shorts with Pockets
Recycled Materials
Nike Swift
Women's High-Waisted 10cm (approx.) Tight Running Shorts with Pockets
Rp 659.000
Nike Swift
Nike Swift Women's High-Waisted 10cm (approx.) Tight Running Shorts with Pockets
Recycled Materials
Nike Swift
Women's High-Waisted 10cm (approx.) Tight Running Shorts with Pockets
Rp 659.000
Nike One
Nike One Women's Woven Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike One
Women's Woven Shorts
Rp 589.000
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Women's 8cm (approx.) Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Women's 8cm (approx.) Shorts
Rp 349.000
Nike Flow
Nike Flow Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 2-in-1 Running Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Flow
Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 2-in-1 Running Shorts
Rp 589.000
Nike One
Nike One Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise 8cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike One
Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise 8cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts
Rp 619.000
Nike Pro Sculpt 'Keely Hodgkinson'
Nike Pro Sculpt 'Keely Hodgkinson' Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro Sculpt 'Keely Hodgkinson'
Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
Rp 609.000
Nike Swift
Nike Swift Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise 2-in-1 Running Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Swift
Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise 2-in-1 Running Shorts
Rp 889.000
Nike Swift Breathe
Nike Swift Breathe Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise 6.5cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Swift Breathe
Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise 6.5cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts
Rp 729.000
Nike Swift
Nike Swift Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise 2-in-1 Running Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Swift
Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise 2-in-1 Running Shorts
Rp 659.000
Nike Universa
Nike Universa Women's High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts with No Front Seam
Recycled Materials
Nike Universa
Women's High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts with No Front Seam
Rp 829.000
Nike One
Nike One Women's Woven Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike One
Women's Woven Shorts
Rp 589.000
Nike Swift
Nike Swift Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise 2-in-1 Running Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Swift
Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise 2-in-1 Running Shorts
Rp 659.000
Nike Universa
Nike Universa Women's High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts with No Front Seam
Recycled Materials
Nike Universa
Women's High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts with No Front Seam
Rp 829.000
Nike One
Nike One Women's Woven Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike One
Women's Woven Shorts
Rp 589.000
Nike Tempo Flow Swoosh
Nike Tempo Flow Swoosh Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise Brief-Lined Running Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Tempo Flow Swoosh
Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise Brief-Lined Running Shorts
Rp 479.000
Nike Tempo Flow Swoosh
Nike Tempo Flow Swoosh Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise Brief-Lined Running Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Tempo Flow Swoosh
Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise Brief-Lined Running Shorts
Rp 479.000
ACG Wildsee
ACG Wildsee Women's Dri-FIT Base Layer Shorts
Recycled Materials
ACG Wildsee
Women's Dri-FIT Base Layer Shorts
Rp 799.000
Nike Pro Seamless
Nike Pro Seamless Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
Nike Pro Seamless
Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
Rp 479.000
Nike AeroSwift
Nike AeroSwift Women's Dri-FIT ADV Mid-Rise Brief-Lined 8cm (approx.) Running Shorts
Promo Exclusion
Nike AeroSwift
Women's Dri-FIT ADV Mid-Rise Brief-Lined 8cm (approx.) Running Shorts
Rp 829.000
Nike Pro Sculpt
Nike Pro Sculpt Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro Sculpt
Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
Rp 499.000
Nike Pro Seamless
Nike Pro Seamless Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
Nike Pro Seamless
Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
Rp 479.000
Nike Pro 365
Nike Pro 365 Women's 13cm (approx.) Shorts (Plus Size)
Bestseller
Nike Pro 365
Women's 13cm (approx.) Shorts (Plus Size)
Rp 349.000
Nike AeroSwift
Nike AeroSwift Women's Dri-FIT ADV Mid-Rise Brief-Lined 8cm (approx.) Running Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike AeroSwift
Women's Dri-FIT ADV Mid-Rise Brief-Lined 8cm (approx.) Running Shorts
Rp 829.000
Nike Energy
Nike Energy Women's Woven Shorts
Available in SNKRS
Nike Energy
Women's Woven Shorts
Rp 1.569.000
Nike Energy
Nike Energy Women's Woven Shorts
Available in SNKRS
Nike Energy
Women's Woven Shorts
Rp 1.569.000
Nike Energy
Nike Energy Women's Woven Shorts
Available in SNKRS
Nike Energy
Women's Woven Shorts
Rp 1.569.000
Nike Energy
Nike Energy Women's Woven Shorts
Available in SNKRS
Nike Energy
Women's Woven Shorts
Rp 1.569.000
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Women's Mid-Rise 7.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Women's Mid-Rise 7.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
Rp 399.000
Nike Tempo
Nike Tempo Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise Brief-Lined Running Shorts
Just In
Nike Tempo
Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise Brief-Lined Running Shorts
Rp 349.000
Nike Swift
Nike Swift Women's High-Waisted 10cm (approx.) Tight Running Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Swift
Women's High-Waisted 10cm (approx.) Tight Running Shorts
Rp 949.000
Nike Tempo
Nike Tempo Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise 7.5cm (Approx.) Running Shorts
Just In
Nike Tempo
Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise 7.5cm (Approx.) Running Shorts
Rp 509.000
Nike AeroSwift 'Keely Hodgkinson'
Nike AeroSwift 'Keely Hodgkinson' Women's Dri-FIT ADV Tight Running Shorts
Promo Exclusion
Nike AeroSwift 'Keely Hodgkinson'
Women's Dri-FIT ADV Tight Running Shorts
Rp 969.000
Nike Zenvy
Nike Zenvy Women's High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
Nike Zenvy
Women's High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
Rp 789.000
Nike AeroSwift
Nike AeroSwift Women's Dri-FIT ADV Mid-Rise Brief-Lined 8cm (approx.) Running Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike AeroSwift
Women's Dri-FIT ADV Mid-Rise Brief-Lined 8cm (approx.) Running Shorts
Rp 829.000
Nike Swift
Nike Swift Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise 2-in-1 Running Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Swift
Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise 2-in-1 Running Shorts
Rp 659.000
Nike Universa
Nike Universa Women's High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts with No Front Seam
Recycled Materials
Nike Universa
Women's High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts with No Front Seam
Rp 829.000
Nike One
Nike One Women's Woven Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike One
Women's Woven Shorts
Rp 589.000
Sabrina
Sabrina Dri-FIT Reversible Basketball Shorts
Sabrina
Dri-FIT Reversible Basketball Shorts
Rp 619.000
Nike 24.7 PerfectStretch
Nike 24.7 PerfectStretch Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike 24.7 PerfectStretch
Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted Shorts
Rp 829.000
Jordan Sport
Jordan Sport Women's 10cm (approx.) Diamond Shorts
Recycled Materials
Jordan Sport
Women's 10cm (approx.) Diamond Shorts
Rp 549.000
Nike ACG
Nike ACG Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 10cm (approx) Trail Running Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike ACG
Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 10cm (approx) Trail Running Shorts
Rp 829.000
Nike Pro Sculpt
Nike Pro Sculpt Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro Sculpt
Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Shorts
Rp 609.000
Nike Dri-FIT One
Nike Dri-FIT One Women's Mid-rise 8cm (approx.) 2-in-1 Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Dri-FIT One
Women's Mid-rise 8cm (approx.) 2-in-1 Shorts
Rp 499.000
Nike AeroSwift
Nike AeroSwift Women's Dri-FIT ADV Tight Running Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike AeroSwift
Women's Dri-FIT ADV Tight Running Shorts
Rp 969.000
Nike Swift
Nike Swift Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise 2-in-1 Running Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Swift
Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise 2-in-1 Running Shorts
Rp 659.000
Nike Universa
Nike Universa Women's High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts with No Front Seam
Recycled Materials
Nike Universa
Women's High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts with No Front Seam
Rp 829.000
Nike Swift
Nike Swift Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise 2-in-1 Running Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Swift
Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise 2-in-1 Running Shorts
Rp 889.000
Nike Zenvy
Nike Zenvy Women's High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
Nike Zenvy
Women's High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
Rp 789.000
Nike Swift
Nike Swift Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise 2-in-1 Running Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Swift
Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise 2-in-1 Running Shorts
Rp 889.000
Jordan Sport
Jordan Sport Women's 10cm (approx.) Diamond Shorts
Recycled Materials
Jordan Sport
Women's 10cm (approx.) Diamond Shorts
Rp 549.000
Nike SB
Nike SB Skate Shorts
Nike SB
Skate Shorts
Rp 819.000
Nike Swift
Nike Swift Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise 2-in-1 Printed Running Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Swift
Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise 2-in-1 Printed Running Shorts
Rp 829.000
Nike Dri-FIT One
Nike Dri-FIT One Women's Mid-rise 8cm (approx.) 2-in-1 Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Dri-FIT One
Women's Mid-rise 8cm (approx.) 2-in-1 Shorts
Rp 499.000
Nike Swift
Nike Swift Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise 2-in-1 Running Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Swift
Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise 2-in-1 Running Shorts
Rp 829.000
Jordan Sport
Jordan Sport Women's Dri-FIT 10cm (approx.) Diamond Shorts
Recycled Materials
Jordan Sport
Women's Dri-FIT 10cm (approx.) Diamond Shorts
Rp 619.000
Nike Dri-FIT One
Nike Dri-FIT One Women's Mid-rise 8cm (approx.) 2-in-1 Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Dri-FIT One
Women's Mid-rise 8cm (approx.) 2-in-1 Shorts
Rp 499.000
Jordan Sport
Jordan Sport Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 12.5cm (Approx.) Printed Shorts
Recycled Materials
Jordan Sport
Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 12.5cm (Approx.) Printed Shorts
Rp 569.000
Nike Swift
Nike Swift Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise 2-in-1 Running Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Swift
Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise 2-in-1 Running Shorts
Rp 659.000
Nike Swift
Nike Swift Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise 2-in-1 Printed Running Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Swift
Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise 2-in-1 Printed Running Shorts
Rp 829.000
Nike Universa
Nike Universa Women's High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts with No Front Seam
Recycled Materials
Nike Universa
Women's High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts with No Front Seam
Rp 829.000
Nike One
Nike One Women's Woven Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike One
Women's Woven Shorts
Rp 589.000
Sabrina
Sabrina Dri-FIT Reversible Basketball Shorts
Sabrina
Dri-FIT Reversible Basketball Shorts
Rp 619.000
Nike 24.7 PerfectStretch
Nike 24.7 PerfectStretch Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike 24.7 PerfectStretch
Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted Shorts
Rp 829.000
Jordan Sport
Jordan Sport Women's 10cm (approx.) Diamond Shorts
Recycled Materials
Jordan Sport
Women's 10cm (approx.) Diamond Shorts
Rp 549.000
Nike ACG
Nike ACG Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 10cm (approx) Trail Running Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike ACG
Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 10cm (approx) Trail Running Shorts
Rp 829.000
Nike Pro Sculpt
Nike Pro Sculpt Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro Sculpt
Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Shorts
Rp 609.000
Nike Dri-FIT One
Nike Dri-FIT One Women's Mid-rise 8cm (approx.) 2-in-1 Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Dri-FIT One
Women's Mid-rise 8cm (approx.) 2-in-1 Shorts
Rp 499.000
Nike AeroSwift
Nike AeroSwift Women's Dri-FIT ADV Tight Running Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike AeroSwift
Women's Dri-FIT ADV Tight Running Shorts
Rp 969.000
Nike Swift
Nike Swift Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise 2-in-1 Running Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Swift
Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise 2-in-1 Running Shorts
Rp 659.000
Nike Universa
Nike Universa Women's High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts with No Front Seam
Recycled Materials
Nike Universa
Women's High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts with No Front Seam
Rp 829.000
Nike Swift
Nike Swift Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise 2-in-1 Running Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Swift
Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise 2-in-1 Running Shorts
Rp 889.000
Nike Zenvy
Nike Zenvy Women's High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
Nike Zenvy
Women's High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
Rp 789.000
Nike Swift
Nike Swift Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise 2-in-1 Running Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Swift
Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise 2-in-1 Running Shorts
Rp 889.000
Jordan Sport
Jordan Sport Women's 10cm (approx.) Diamond Shorts
Recycled Materials
Jordan Sport
Women's 10cm (approx.) Diamond Shorts
Rp 549.000
Nike SB
Nike SB Skate Shorts
Nike SB
Skate Shorts
Rp 819.000
Nike Swift
Nike Swift Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise 2-in-1 Printed Running Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Swift
Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise 2-in-1 Printed Running Shorts
Rp 829.000
Nike Dri-FIT One
Nike Dri-FIT One Women's Mid-rise 8cm (approx.) 2-in-1 Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Dri-FIT One
Women's Mid-rise 8cm (approx.) 2-in-1 Shorts
Rp 499.000
Nike Swift
Nike Swift Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise 2-in-1 Running Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Swift
Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise 2-in-1 Running Shorts
Rp 829.000
Jordan Sport
Jordan Sport Women's Dri-FIT 10cm (approx.) Diamond Shorts
Recycled Materials
Jordan Sport
Women's Dri-FIT 10cm (approx.) Diamond Shorts
Rp 619.000
Nike Dri-FIT One
Nike Dri-FIT One Women's Mid-rise 8cm (approx.) 2-in-1 Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Dri-FIT One
Women's Mid-rise 8cm (approx.) 2-in-1 Shorts
Rp 499.000
Jordan Sport
Jordan Sport Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 12.5cm (Approx.) Printed Shorts
Recycled Materials
Jordan Sport
Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 12.5cm (Approx.) Printed Shorts
Rp 569.000
Nike Swift
Nike Swift Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise 2-in-1 Running Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Swift
Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise 2-in-1 Running Shorts
Rp 659.000
Nike Swift
Nike Swift Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise 2-in-1 Printed Running Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Swift
Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise 2-in-1 Printed Running Shorts
Rp 829.000