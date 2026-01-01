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Jordan Sport Crossover Men's Fleece Pullover Hoodie - Black

Recycled Materials

Jordan Sport Crossover

Men's Fleece Pullover Hoodie

Rp 899.000
Black
Blue Beyond
Select SizeSize Guide

From training to simply hanging with your crew, you need a hoodie that does it all. Smooth on the outside with tiny unbrushed loops on the inside, this French terry layer comes packed with our sweat-wicking tech to help you stay fresh whatever you're doing.


  • Colour Shown: Black
  • Style: IM7764-010
  • Country/Region of Origin: Italy, Pakistan

Jordan Sport Crossover

Rp 899.000

From training to simply hanging with your crew, you need a hoodie that does it all. Smooth on the outside with tiny unbrushed loops on the inside, this French terry layer comes packed with our sweat-wicking tech to help you stay fresh whatever you're doing.

Benefits

Nike Dri-FIT technology moves sweat away from your skin for quicker evaporation, helping you stay dry and comfortable.

Product Details

  • Body: 70% cotton, 30% polyester; rib: 97% cotton, 3% elastane; hood lining: 100% cotton
  • Machine wash
  • Imported
  • Colour Shown: Black
  • Style: IM7764-010
  • Country/Region of Origin: Italy, Pakistan

Size & Fit

    • Model is wearing size M and is 6′1″ (185cm approx.)
    • Standard fit: easy and traditional
  • Size Guide

Free Delivery and Returns

Your order of Rp 3,000,000 or more gets free standard delivery.


  • Standard delivery 6–12 Working Days
  • Express delivery 3–10 Working Days

During checkout, we'll provide you with the estimated delivery date based on your order's delivery address. Orders are processed and delivered Monday–Friday (excluding public holidays).


Nike Members enjoy free returns. Exclusions Apply.

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    Jordan Sport Crossover Men's Fleece Pullover Hoodie

    Jordan Sport Crossover

    Rp 899.000

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