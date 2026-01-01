Recycled Materials
Jordan Sport Crossover
Men's Fleece Pullover Hoodie
From training to simply hanging with your crew, you need a hoodie that does it all. Smooth on the outside with tiny unbrushed loops on the inside, this French terry layer comes packed with our sweat-wicking tech to help you stay fresh whatever you're doing.
- Colour Shown: Black
- Style: IM7764-010
- Country/Region of Origin: Italy, Pakistan
Jordan Sport Crossover
From training to simply hanging with your crew, you need a hoodie that does it all. Smooth on the outside with tiny unbrushed loops on the inside, this French terry layer comes packed with our sweat-wicking tech to help you stay fresh whatever you're doing.
Benefits
Nike Dri-FIT technology moves sweat away from your skin for quicker evaporation, helping you stay dry and comfortable.
Product Details
- Body: 70% cotton, 30% polyester; rib: 97% cotton, 3% elastane; hood lining: 100% cotton
- Machine wash
- Imported
- Colour Shown: Black
- Style: IM7764-010
- Country/Region of Origin: Italy, Pakistan
Size & Fit
- Model is wearing size M and is 6′1″ (185cm approx.)
- Standard fit: easy and traditional
- Size Guide
Free Delivery and Returns
Your order of Rp 3,000,000 or more gets free standard delivery.
- Standard delivery 6–12 Working Days
- Express delivery 3–10 Working Days
During checkout, we'll provide you with the estimated delivery date based on your order's delivery address. Orders are processed and delivered Monday–Friday (excluding public holidays).
Nike Members enjoy free returns. Exclusions Apply.
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Jordan Sport Crossover