Inter Milan 2026 Match SE Men's Nike ACG Dri-FIT ADV Football Authentic Shirt

Inter Milan 2026 Match SE

Rp 1.979.000

For the first time ever, ACG is taking Inter Milan off the field and into the Alps. Rooted in the connection between the Milanese and the outdoors, this authentic shirt lets you rep your club at any elevation. If you're going up really high, though, wear a jacket over it.

Advanced breathability

Nike Dri-FIT ADV levels up our sweat-wicking technology with advanced cooling and zones of breathability to help you stay dry and comfortable.

True to the pros

Our Match Collection lets you wear exactly what the pros wear. We paired authentic design details with lightweight, quick-drying technology to help keep you cool and comfortable on the pitch.