Nike Gym Tote (28L)

This gym tote has easily become my favorite all purpose bag. I’ve used it to carry all my stuff into work, to take to the gym, the basketball court, even to the mailbox when I knew I had several packages. The expandable sides makes this an absolute stand out bag. I’ve never had a tote bag that could easily fit a basketball and more items. Once fully packed, it fit my basketball, 40oz water bottle and a hoodie and I still could have put more inside. I love the open pocket on the outside to easily slip my phone and lip balm in and out. The zipper pocket on the inside for safe keeping when I need it as well as the slot pockets inside make for easy organization. The material is super easy to wipe down if you spill or get it dirty from sitting it on the floor. This will become my new personal item carry on for traveling because my purse fits inside along with several other items at the same time. I will be purchasing these as gifts for sure!