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Highly Rated
Nike Gym Tote (28L) - Black/Black/White

Recycled Materials

Nike

Gym Tote (28L)

Rp 479.000
Black/Black/White
Cream II/Black/Sail
ONE SIZE

No matter what your training journey is, this tote is made to handle it. Multiple deep pockets line the inside of this bag, both open and zipped for extra security. The front and back features pockets for the small things you want easy access to. And, the size of this tote is deceptive—the sides feature expanding fabric panels for extra space whenever you need it.


  • Colour Shown: Black/Black/White
  • Style: IH7964-010
  • Country/Region of Origin: China

Nike

Rp 479.000

No matter what your training journey is, this tote is made to handle it. Multiple deep pockets line the inside of this bag, both open and zipped for extra security. The front and back features pockets for the small things you want easy access to. And, the size of this tote is deceptive—the sides feature expanding fabric panels for extra space whenever you need it.

Benefits

  • Pockets on the outside have a press-stud on 1 side and hook-and-loop closure on the other.
  • It provides 2 carrying options—long shoulder tote and short grab-and-go.

Product Details

  • 41cm L x 33cm W x 13cm D (approx.)
  • 100% polyester
  • Spot clean
  • Imported
  • Colour Shown: Black/Black/White
  • Style: IH7964-010
  • Country/Region of Origin: China

Free Delivery and Returns

Your order of Rp 3,000,000 or more gets free standard delivery.


  • Standard delivery 6–12 Working Days
  • Express delivery 3–10 Working Days

During checkout, we'll provide you with the estimated delivery date based on your order's delivery address. Orders are processed and delivered Monday–Friday (excluding public holidays).


Nike Members enjoy free returns. Exclusions Apply.

How This Was Made

    • The recycled polyester used in Nike products begins as recycled plastic bottles, which are cleaned, shredded into flakes and converted into pellets. From there, the pellets are spun into new, high-quality yarn used in our products, delivering peak performance with a lower impact on the environment.
    • In addition to reducing waste, recycled polyester produces up to 30% lower carbon emissions than virgin polyester. Nike diverts an average of 1 billion plastic bottles annually from landfill and waterways.

Reviews (10)

4.7 stars

  • Gym Tote

    Savage

    The bag is a excellent for leaving work and transitioning to the gym. It holds up well. I’m able to carry my gym clothes, workout equipment and my work laptop all in one with no worry. This bag has side zippers to expand the sides which makes it great for extra room. Then there’s also a front pocket to carry keys or headphones for easy access.

  • Roomy Gym tote - ish

    Working PNW millennial

    I really wanted to love this tote - it has multiple pockets on the inside, a zipper both at the top and inside, & a smaller outside pocket for quick stashing keys. Sadly, I used this more to haul my laptop & work supplies around and even then I found the strap length frustrating. I wish it had longer straps - otherwise it just feels like an oversized purse that I can barely fit my gym clothes in & shoes if they're clean. I don't think I'd buy this again.

  • GREAT all purpose bag

    RJBurpee

    This gym tote has easily become my favorite all purpose bag. I’ve used it to carry all my stuff into work, to take to the gym, the basketball court, even to the mailbox when I knew I had several packages. The expandable sides makes this an absolute stand out bag. I’ve never had a tote bag that could easily fit a basketball and more items. Once fully packed, it fit my basketball, 40oz water bottle and a hoodie and I still could have put more inside. I love the open pocket on the outside to easily slip my phone and lip balm in and out. The zipper pocket on the inside for safe keeping when I need it as well as the slot pockets inside make for easy organization. The material is super easy to wipe down if you spill or get it dirty from sitting it on the floor. This will become my new personal item carry on for traveling because my purse fits inside along with several other items at the same time. I will be purchasing these as gifts for sure!

Nike Gym Tote (28L)

Nike

Rp 479.000

Complete the look

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