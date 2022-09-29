This is what legends are made of. The Nike Force 1 LE brings back the '82 hardwood icon into an everyday style in all-white or all-black. Let the durability, cushioning and feel introduce little feet to a classic.
TranL291106502 - 29 Sept 2022
very nice
AurielleC232854262 - 05 Sept 2022
GOOD SHOE LOVE IT
10261923631 - 29 Jun 2022
I love these kicks, you can never go wrong with a pair of AF1. My only concern is they run a little big. However I will be shelving these until he grow into them.