      This is what legends are made of. The Nike Force 1 LE brings back the '82 hardwood icon into an everyday style in all-white or all-black. Let the durability, cushioning and feel introduce little feet to a classic.

      • Colour Shown: White/White
      • Style: DH2925-111

      Your order of Rp 3,000,000 or more gets free standard delivery.


      • Standard delivery 6–12 Working Days
      • Express delivery 3–10 Working Days

      During checkout, we'll provide you with the estimated delivery date based on your order's delivery address. Orders are processed and delivered Monday–Friday (excluding public holidays).


      • TranL291106502 - 29 Sept 2022

        very nice

      • nice product

        AurielleC232854262 - 05 Sept 2022

        GOOD SHOE LOVE IT

      • Stepping in my AF1

        10261923631 - 29 Jun 2022

        I love these kicks, you can never go wrong with a pair of AF1. My only concern is they run a little big. However I will be shelving these until he grow into them.