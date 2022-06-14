The Nike Flex Advance is easy as 1, 2, 3. Nike FlyEase technology provides an extra-wide opening so little feet slip right in—seriously, it's a piece of cake. Criss-cross the straps (to help prep kiddos for real laces), and it's done! They are super-duper flexible, comfy and durable—perfect for little ones to walk, run and play.
Your order of Rp 3,000,000 or more gets free standard delivery.
During checkout, we'll provide you with the estimated delivery date based on your order's delivery address. Orders are processed and delivered Monday–Friday (excluding public holidays).
Nike Members enjoy free returns. Exclusions Apply.
4.5 Stars
6ae44798-b32d-48b1-aed6-17d49eea4e8d - 14 Jun 2022
I have a 3 year old who wear orthotics and needs a deeper shoe. It’s also hard to get his foot in shoes. These were perfect! However, we had them less than a month before they started tearing up. 3 of the 4 Velcro straps are splitting in two and the toe of one shoe is already showing wear. I think if the straps were sewn instead of maybe glued together or made with a different material it might help. I would buy these again if they were redesigned to hold up better. Durability is why I loved my kids nikes in the past.
TabithaP339004374 - 28 Jan 2022
Very nice looking stylish shoe. My special needs child doesn't need foot or leg braces but has very wide feet with a super high arch so these shoes are perfect to help get on her feet. We usually use another popular brand is popular brand with Velcro closure But she seems to be in between sizes with those and they are cut more generously.. Ordered 2 sizes and had to return both for being too small and now I'm going up a full size full shoe size so they'll actually fit her feet. They seem to be short in length And the width would accommodate a regular wide foot but is a foot but probably not extra wide.
Guest G. - 26 Jan 2022
Shoe runs a little small. But I will take it back for a bigger size. Nice sneaker