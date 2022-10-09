Skip to main content
      Sustainable Materials

      FFF Strike

      Men's Nike Dri-FIT Knit Football Shorts

      Rp 549,000

      The FFF Strike Shorts have design details specifically tailored for football's rising stars. A slim, streamlined fit ensures that nothing comes between you and the ball, and sweat-wicking fabric helps keep you cool and composed while fine-tuning your skills.

      • Colour Shown: Midnight Navy/Game Royal/Metallic Gold
      • Style: DH6469-412

      Size & Fit

      • Model is wearing size M and is 6'2" (188cm approx.)
      • Slim fit for a tailored feel

      How This Was Made

      • Learn more about our Move to Zero journey towards zero carbon and zero waste, including how we're working to design product with sustainability in mind and help protect the future of where we live and play.

