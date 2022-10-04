Skip to main content
|

Popular Search Terms

Top Suggestions

      Nike Everyday Plus Cushioned

      Crew Socks (2 Pairs)

      Rp 259,000

      Multi-Colour
      Multi-Colour

      The Nike Everyday socks are dip-dyed to satisfy your desire to add a little extra fun to your workout. As comfortable as they are colourful, this easy-fitting crew is powered by Dri-FIT to keep you comfortable while you sweat it out.

      • Colour Shown: Multi-Colour
      • Style: DH6096-903

      Free Delivery and Returns

      Your order of Rp 3,000,000 or more gets free standard delivery.


      • Standard delivery 6–12 Working Days
      • Express delivery 3–10 Working Days

      During checkout, we'll provide you with the estimated delivery date based on your order's delivery address. Orders are processed and delivered Monday–Friday (excluding public holidays).


      Nike Members enjoy free returns. Exclusions Apply.

      Reviews (3)

      5 Stars

      • Nice fit and cushioning

        ArthurB391845729 - 04 Oct 2022

        Great cushioning from the toes through to the heel. Ventilated on top of foot. Size is true. The color goes great with my Free Terra Vista shoes.

      • brill

        djay - 11 Jul 2022

        great socks from Nike. nice and comfortable would buy again

      • Quality Socks

        Jhaven - 12 Jun 2022

        These are robust, comfortable, high-quality socks - Great for both sport(s) or leisure. A pleasure to wear & came at a fantastic price! DELIGHTED!!!