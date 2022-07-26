Skip to main content
|

Popular Search Terms

Top Suggestions

      Nike Everyday Lightweight

      Training No-Show Socks (3 Pairs)

      Rp 179,000

      Highly Rated
      Black/White
      White/Black

      Power through your workout with the Nike Everyday Lightweight Socks. Soft yarns with sweat-wicking technology help keep your feet comfortable and dry.

      • Colour Shown: White/Black
      • Style: SX7678-100

      Free Delivery and Returns

      Your order of Rp 3,000,000 or more gets free standard delivery.


      • Standard delivery 6–12 Working Days
      • Express delivery 3–10 Working Days

      During checkout, we'll provide you with the estimated delivery date based on your order's delivery address. Orders are processed and delivered Monday–Friday (excluding public holidays).


      Nike Members enjoy free returns. Exclusions Apply.

      Reviews (48)

      4.1 Stars

      • Socks

        Kam Pahl - 26 Jul 2022

        Comfortable and small!

      • Nice and soft

        The doc - 12 Jul 2022

        Soft and comfy - don’t slide off. These socks are true to size.

      • Useful Socks

        EAT48 - 07 Jun 2022

        Purchased as a present and recipient very pleased with them.