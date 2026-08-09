Nike Everyday Lightweight Training Crew Socks (3 Pairs)

Good quality
KatieM960608855
Nice clean white pair of socks with a prominent black signature Nike logo at the top. They appear to be great quality, and seem to feel like they will be very durable.
This colour is currently unavailable
Power through your workout with the Nike Everyday Socks. Soft yarns with sweat-wicking technology help keep your feet comfortable and dry.
Nike Everyday Lightweight
SWEAT-WICKING COMFORT.
Power through your workout with the Nike Everyday Socks. Soft yarns with sweat-wicking technology help keep your feet comfortable and dry.
Your order of Rp 3,000,000 or more gets free standard delivery.
During checkout, we'll provide you with the estimated delivery date based on your order's delivery address. Orders are processed and delivered Monday–Friday (excluding public holidays).
Nike Members enjoy free returns. Exclusions Apply.
4.1 stars
Good quality
KatieM960608855
Nice clean white pair of socks with a prominent black signature Nike logo at the top. They appear to be great quality, and seem to feel like they will be very durable.
Mid
George
Material was a lot thinner than I expected from Nike. ASOS branded socks are better.
Ernest3834054
I love it. It’s so perfect. Will recommend
Nike Everyday Lightweight