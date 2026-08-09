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Highly Rated
Nike Everyday Lightweight Training Crew Socks (3 Pairs) - Multi-Colour

Nike Everyday Lightweight

Training Crew Socks (3 Pairs)

Rp 229.000
Multi-Colour
Black/White
White/Black

Sold Out:

This colour is currently unavailable

Power through your workout with the Nike Everyday Socks. Soft yarns with sweat-wicking technology help keep your feet comfortable and dry.


  • Colour Shown: Multi-Colour
  • Style: SX7676-964
  • Country/Region of Origin: China, Vietnam

Nike Everyday Lightweight

Rp 229.000

SWEAT-WICKING COMFORT.

Power through your workout with the Nike Everyday Socks. Soft yarns with sweat-wicking technology help keep your feet comfortable and dry.

Benefits

  • Dri-FIT technology helps your feet stay dry and comfortable.
  • Crew silhouette covers your ankle and lower calf.
  • Ribbed cuffs help keep the socks in place.
  • Arch band provides a supportive feel.

Product details

  • 60% cotton/37% polyester/3% polyurethane
  • Machine wash
  • Imported
  • Colour Shown: Multi-Colour
  • Style: SX7676-964
  • Country/Region of Origin: China, Vietnam

Free Delivery and Returns

Your order of Rp 3,000,000 or more gets free standard delivery.


  • Standard delivery 6–12 Working Days
  • Express delivery 3–10 Working Days

During checkout, we'll provide you with the estimated delivery date based on your order's delivery address. Orders are processed and delivered Monday–Friday (excluding public holidays).


Nike Members enjoy free returns. Exclusions Apply.

Reviews (219)

4.1 stars

  • Good quality

    KatieM960608855

    Nice clean white pair of socks with a prominent black signature Nike logo at the top. They appear to be great quality, and seem to feel like they will be very durable.

  • Mid

    George

    Material was a lot thinner than I expected from Nike. ASOS branded socks are better.

  • Ernest3834054

    I love it. It’s so perfect. Will recommend

Nike Everyday Lightweight Training Crew Socks (3 Pairs)

Nike Everyday Lightweight

Rp 229.000

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