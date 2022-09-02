Skip to main content
      Nike Everyday Lightweight

      Training Ankle Socks (3 Pairs)

      Rp 179,000

      Highly Rated
      White/Black
      Black/White

      Power through your workout with the Nike Everyday Lightweight Socks. Soft yarns with sweat-wicking technology help keep your feet comfortable and dry.

      • Colour Shown: White/Black
      • Style: SX7677-100

      Free Delivery and Returns

      Your order of Rp 3,000,000 or more gets free standard delivery.


      • Standard delivery 6–12 Working Days
      • Express delivery 3–10 Working Days

      During checkout, we'll provide you with the estimated delivery date based on your order's delivery address. Orders are processed and delivered Monday–Friday (excluding public holidays).


      Nike Members enjoy free returns. Exclusions Apply.

      Reviews (75)

      4.3 Stars

      • The best of the best

        C to the T - 02 Sept 2022

        Purchased more than one pack of these over the years, can’t say that I’ve had better socks.

      • Must have

        Nstiebs - 21 Apr 2022

        Everybody needs these in their wardrobe! I size up and get an M so that they’re on the longer side

      • Grandsons favourite socks

        Hoodie - 14 Mar 2022

        These are nice socks only kind my grandsons will wear