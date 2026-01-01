Nike Everyday Elevated
Over-The-Calf Socks (1 Pair)
Upgrade your everyday. We took our signature socks and elevated them in every way. From softer yarns that retain their shape, cloud-like cushioning for ultimate comfort and an updated fit that stays snug – they make every step a getaway.
- Colour Shown: Black/Platinum Tint
- Style: IO1846-010
- Country/Region of Origin: China
Nike Everyday Elevated
Upgrade your everyday. We took our signature socks and elevated them in every way. From softer yarns that retain their shape, cloud-like cushioning for ultimate comfort and an updated fit that stays snug – they make every step a getaway.
Benefits
- Cushioning at the heel and ball of the foot has a plush feel.
- Engineered arch support and an updated fit hug your foot for a comfortable, stay-put feel.
- Reinforced toe and heel are designed to stand up to daily wear and tear.
- Nike Dri-FIT Technology helps keep your feet dry and comfortable.
- Full mesh on top of the foot adds breathability.
- Size stitched underfoot prevents pairing mix ups.
Product Details
- 97% polyester/3% elastane
- Machine wash
- Imported
- Colour Shown: Black/Platinum Tint
- Style: IO1846-010
- Country/Region of Origin: China
Size & Fit
- Model is wearing size M and is 5′10″ (177cm approx.)
- Size Guide
Free Delivery and Returns
Your order of Rp 3,000,000 or more gets free standard delivery.
- Standard delivery 6–12 Working Days
- Express delivery 3–10 Working Days
During checkout, we'll provide you with the estimated delivery date based on your order's delivery address. Orders are processed and delivered Monday–Friday (excluding public holidays).
Nike Members enjoy free returns. Exclusions Apply.
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More Info
Men White socks
Women Black socks