Nike Everyday Elevated Crew Socks (6 Pairs)

Gail27361104
My granddaughter loved them loved the colors
Upgrade your everyday. We took our signature socks and elevated them in every way. From softer yarns that retain their shape, cloud-like cushioning for ultimate comfort and an updated fit that will stay snug—they make every step a getaway.
Nike Everyday Elevated
Upgrade your everyday. We took our signature socks and elevated them in every way. From softer yarns that retain their shape, cloud-like cushioning for ultimate comfort and an updated fit that will stay snug—they make every step a getaway.
Your order of Rp 3,000,000 or more gets free standard delivery.
During checkout, we'll provide you with the estimated delivery date based on your order's delivery address. Orders are processed and delivered Monday–Friday (excluding public holidays).
Nike Members enjoy free returns. Exclusions Apply.
4.4 stars
Gail27361104
My granddaughter loved them loved the colors
Nike Crew socks
Bethany9116a054ac9a4478ba97a0272c28dccc
The socks are really comfortable and thanks for your help!!!
Comfortable with a Great Fit
gaby891
[This review was collected as part of a promotion.] These socks are really comfortable and fit well without sliding down. They have good cushioning and hold up nicely during workouts and everyday wear. I only gave 4 stars because they could be a little more breathable on really hot days, but overall they're a great quality purchase that I'd buy again.
Nike Everyday Elevated