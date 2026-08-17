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Highly Rated
Nike Everyday Elevated Crew Socks (6 Pairs) - Multi-Colour

Nike Everyday Elevated

Crew Socks (6 Pairs)

Rp 389.000
Nike Everyday Elevated Crew Socks (6 Pairs) - Multi-Colour
Nike Everyday Elevated Crew Socks (6 Pairs) - Multi-Colour
Nike Everyday Elevated Crew Socks (6 Pairs) - Multi-Colour
Nike Everyday Elevated Crew Socks (6 Pairs) - Multi-Colour
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Upgrade your everyday. We took our signature socks and elevated them in every way. From softer yarns that retain their shape, cloud-like cushioning for ultimate comfort and an updated fit that will stay snug—they make every step a getaway.


  • Colour Shown: Multi-Colour
  • Style: HQ8021-908
  • Country/Region of Origin: China

Nike Everyday Elevated

Rp 389.000

Upgrade your everyday. We took our signature socks and elevated them in every way. From softer yarns that retain their shape, cloud-like cushioning for ultimate comfort and an updated fit that will stay snug—they make every step a getaway.

Benefits

  • Cushioning at the heel and ball of the foot has a plush feel.
  • Engineered arch support and an updated fit hug your foot for a comfortable, stay-put feel.
  • Reinforced toe and heel are designed to stand up to daily wear and tear.
  • Nike Dri-FIT Technology helps keep your feet dry and comfortable.
  • Full mesh on top of the foot adds breathability.
  • Size stitched underfoot prevents pairing mix ups.

Product Details

  • 67% cotton/30% polyester/3% elastane.
  • Machine wash
  • Imported
  • Colour Shown: Multi-Colour
  • Style: HQ8021-908
  • Country/Region of Origin: China

Free Delivery and Returns

Your order of Rp 3,000,000 or more gets free standard delivery.


  • Standard delivery 6–12 Working Days
  • Express delivery 3–10 Working Days

During checkout, we'll provide you with the estimated delivery date based on your order's delivery address. Orders are processed and delivered Monday–Friday (excluding public holidays).


Nike Members enjoy free returns. Exclusions Apply.

Reviews (21)

4.4 stars

  • Gail27361104

    My granddaughter loved them loved the colors

  • Nike Crew socks

    Bethany9116a054ac9a4478ba97a0272c28dccc

    The socks are really comfortable and thanks for your help!!!

  • Comfortable with a Great Fit

    gaby891

    [This review was collected as part of a promotion.] These socks are really comfortable and fit well without sliding down. They have good cushioning and hold up nicely during workouts and everyday wear. I only gave 4 stars because they could be a little more breathable on really hot days, but overall they're a great quality purchase that I'd buy again.

Nike Everyday Elevated Crew Socks (6 Pairs)

Nike Everyday Elevated

Rp 389.000

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