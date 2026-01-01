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Nike Everyday Elevated Crew Socks (3 Pairs) - White

Nike Everyday Elevated

Crew Socks (3 Pairs)

Rp 349.000
Select SizeSize Guide

Upgrade your everyday. We took our signature socks and elevated them in every way. From softer yarns that retain their shape, cloud-like cushioning for ultimate comfort and an updated fit that will stay snug—they make every step a getaway. Nike Basketball graphics add a luxe, hoops finish.


  • Colour Shown: White
  • Style: IH8631-901
  • Country/Region of Origin: China

Nike Everyday Elevated

Rp 349.000

Upgrade your everyday. We took our signature socks and elevated them in every way. From softer yarns that retain their shape, cloud-like cushioning for ultimate comfort and an updated fit that will stay snug—they make every step a getaway. Nike Basketball graphics add a luxe, hoops finish.

Benefits

  • Cushioning at the heel and ball of the foot has a plush feel.
  • Engineered arch support and an updated fit hug your foot for a comfortable, stay-put feel.
  • Reinforced toe and heel are designed to stand up to daily wear and tear.
  • Nike Dri-FIT Technology helps keep your feet dry and comfortable.
  • Full mesh on top of the foot adds breathability.
  • Size stitched underfoot prevents pairing mix ups.

Product Details

  • Nike Basketball graphic
  • 65% cotton/32% polyester/3% elastane.
  • Machine wash
  • Imported
  • Colour Shown: White
  • Style: IH8631-901
  • Country/Region of Origin: China

Free Delivery and Returns

Your order of Rp 3,000,000 or more gets free standard delivery.


  • Standard delivery 6–12 Working Days
  • Express delivery 3–10 Working Days

During checkout, we'll provide you with the estimated delivery date based on your order's delivery address. Orders are processed and delivered Monday–Friday (excluding public holidays).


Nike Members enjoy free returns. Exclusions Apply.

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    Nike Everyday Elevated Crew Socks (3 Pairs)

    Nike Everyday Elevated

    Rp 349.000

    More Info

      Men White socks

      Women Black socks

    Complete the look

    Item 3 of 16