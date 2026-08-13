Nike Everyday Elevated Crew Socks (3 Pairs)

Quality at a fair price
Denis650120353
Can’t do wrong really quality Sox at fair price
Upgrade your everyday. We took our signature socks and elevated them in every way. From softer yarns that retain their shape, cloud-like cushioning for ultimate comfort and an updated fit that will stay snug—they make every step a getaway.
Nike Everyday Elevated
Upgrade your everyday. We took our signature socks and elevated them in every way. From softer yarns that retain their shape, cloud-like cushioning for ultimate comfort and an updated fit that will stay snug—they make every step a getaway.
Your order of Rp 3,000,000 or more gets free standard delivery.
During checkout, we'll provide you with the estimated delivery date based on your order's delivery address. Orders are processed and delivered Monday–Friday (excluding public holidays).
Nike Members enjoy free returns. Exclusions Apply.
3.5 stars
Quality at a fair price
Denis650120353
Can’t do wrong really quality Sox at fair price
Good Socks
Kathy99600056
Fix's my husband perfect. He kept getting the 12 which was not his size so they wouldn't last. These fit great and there's still room in them so he shouldn't have a problem. These make it easier to find the matches. lol.
Downgrade from Everyday Essential
NicholasL102272594
Everyday Elevated have more cushion than the previous Everyday Essential socks but if I wanted that I’d just buy Elite socks or something purposefully more durable/cushioned. I loved the Everyday Essential line and I think these are a downgrade. My feet are sweating more in these and I don’t need super thick socks to just wear casually.
Nike Everyday Elevated
Men White socks
Women Black socks