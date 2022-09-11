Power through your workout with the Nike Everyday Cushioned Socks. The thick terry sole gives you extra comfort for foot drills and lifts, while a ribbed arch band wraps your midfoot for a supportive feel.
Dodgeballer - 11 Sept 2022
Comfortable and the perfect size. Stay in place and don't bunch on your feet while playing an active sport
MJbow - 10 Sept 2022
Great for playing sport keeping feet fresh and cushioned
Meek phillips - 09 Sept 2022
Super comfy, long lasting, value for money, highly recommended