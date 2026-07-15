England Energy Men's Nike Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Football Top

Nice but small & narrow
KatieF597137378
Comes some and very narrow on the body.
Recycled Materials
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With '90s-inspired details and a squad-specific print, this England top gives you a timeless design with tech to stand up to the modern game.
England Energy
With '90s-inspired details and a squad-specific print, this England top gives you a timeless design with tech to stand up to the modern game.
3.5 stars
Nice but small & narrow
KatieF597137378
Comes some and very narrow on the body.
Karthik114943847
Absolutely love this England Energy Nike Dri-FIT top. The material is lightweight, breathable, and very comfortable to wear throughout the day. The fit is true to size, and the Dri-FIT fabric does an excellent job of keeping me cool and dry. The design looks premium, with great attention to detail and vibrant colors. Whether for casual wear, training, or supporting England on match day, this shirt stands out. Highly recommended for anyone looking for comfort, performance, and style in one package.
England Energy