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England Energy Men's Nike Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Football Top - Work Blue/White/Obsidian

Recycled Materials

England Energy

Men's Nike Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Football Top

Rp 949.000

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With '90s-inspired details and a squad-specific print, this England top gives you a timeless design with tech to stand up to the modern game.


  • Colour Shown: Work Blue/White/Obsidian
  • Style: IH1866-486
  • Country/Region of Origin: Thailand

England Energy

Rp 949.000

With '90s-inspired details and a squad-specific print, this England top gives you a timeless design with tech to stand up to the modern game.

Product Details

  • Ribbed collar and cuffs
  • Woven jock tag
  • 100% polyester
  • Machine wash
  • Imported
  • Colour Shown: Work Blue/White/Obsidian
  • Style: IH1866-486
  • Country/Region of Origin: Thailand

Size & Fit

    • Model is wearing size M and is 5′10″ (178cm approx.)
    • Loose fit: roomy and relaxed
  • Size Guide

How This Was Made

    • The recycled polyester used in Nike products begins as recycled plastic bottles, which are cleaned, shredded into flakes and converted into pellets. From there, the pellets are spun into new, high-quality yarn used in our products, delivering peak performance with a lower impact on the environment.
    • In addition to reducing waste, recycled polyester produces up to 30% lower carbon emissions than virgin polyester. Nike diverts an average of 1 billion plastic bottles annually from landfill and waterways.

Reviews (2)

3.5 stars

  • Nice but small & narrow

    KatieF597137378

    Comes some and very narrow on the body.

  • Karthik114943847

    Absolutely love this England Energy Nike Dri-FIT top. The material is lightweight, breathable, and very comfortable to wear throughout the day. The fit is true to size, and the Dri-FIT fabric does an excellent job of keeping me cool and dry. The design looks premium, with great attention to detail and vibrant colors. Whether for casual wear, training, or supporting England on match day, this shirt stands out. Highly recommended for anyone looking for comfort, performance, and style in one package.

England Energy Men's Nike Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Football Top

England Energy

Rp 949.000

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