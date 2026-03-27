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England Club Men's Nike Football Pullover Hoodie - Midnight Navy/White

England Club

Men's Nike Football Pullover Hoodie

20% off
Select SizeSize Guide

Never let the cold be the reason you aren't repping England. Our midweight brushed fleece feels extra-soft on the inside and smooth on the outside, helping you stay cosy while keeping its structured shape.


  • Colour Shown: Midnight Navy/White
  • Style: IB6297-410
  • Country/Region of Origin: Cambodia

England Club

20% off

Never let the cold be the reason you aren't repping England. Our midweight brushed fleece feels extra-soft on the inside and smooth on the outside, helping you stay cosy while keeping its structured shape.

Product Details

  • Front pocket
  • 80% cotton/20% polyester
  • Machine wash
  • Imported
  • Colour Shown: Midnight Navy/White
  • Style: IB6297-410
  • Country/Region of Origin: Cambodia

Size & Fit

    • Model is wearing size M and is 5′10″ (178cm approx.)
    • Standard fit: easy and traditional
  • Size Guide

Free Delivery and Returns

Your order of Rp 3,000,000 or more gets free standard delivery.


  • Standard delivery 6–12 Working Days
  • Express delivery 3–10 Working Days

During checkout, we'll provide you with the estimated delivery date based on your order's delivery address. Orders are processed and delivered Monday–Friday (excluding public holidays).


Nike Members enjoy free returns. Exclusions Apply.

Reviews (1)

5 stars

  • Lovely Bubbly

    Armadeus

    Lovely bubbly. Mid weight - runs slightly large/roomier than some hoodies. Great graphics etc. I normally wear a M, but I chose to order up a size on this occasion. Thumbs up on this end.

England Club Men's Nike Football Pullover Hoodie

England Club

20% off

Complete the look