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England Club Men's Nike Football Joggers - Midnight Navy/White

England Club

Men's Nike Football Joggers

20% off
Select SizeSize Guide

We took an everyday classic and infused it with England pride to create a comfortable staple you'll wear again and again. Our midweight brushed fleece feels extra-soft on the inside and smooth on the outside, helping you stay cosy while keeping its structured shape.


  • Colour Shown: Midnight Navy/White
  • Style: IB6289-410
  • Country/Region of Origin: Vietnam

England Club

20% off

We took an everyday classic and infused it with England pride to create a comfortable staple you'll wear again and again. Our midweight brushed fleece feels extra-soft on the inside and smooth on the outside, helping you stay cosy while keeping its structured shape.

Product Details

  • Elastic waistband with drawcord
  • Body: 80% cotton/20% polyester Side pocket knuckle side/Back pocket: 100% cotton.
  • Machine wash
  • Imported
  • Colour Shown: Midnight Navy/White
  • Style: IB6289-410
  • Country/Region of Origin: Vietnam

Size & Fit

    • Model is wearing size M and is 6′3″ (189cm approx.)
    • Standard fit: easy and traditional
    • Full length: falls below the ankle
  • Size Guide

Free Delivery and Returns

Your order of Rp 3,000,000 or more gets free standard delivery.


  • Standard delivery 6–12 Working Days
  • Express delivery 3–10 Working Days

During checkout, we'll provide you with the estimated delivery date based on your order's delivery address. Orders are processed and delivered Monday–Friday (excluding public holidays).


Nike Members enjoy free returns. Exclusions Apply.

Reviews (1)

5 stars

  • Navarro70807552

    😁😁 it’s so nice i love it 😁😁😁😁😁😁😁😁😁

England Club Men's Nike Football Joggers

England Club

20% off

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