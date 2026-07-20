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Nike Elite 2.0 Cushioned Crew Socks (1 Pair) - White/Black/Black

Nike Elite 2.0

Cushioned Crew Socks (1 Pair)

Rp 229.000
White/Black/Black
Black/White/White
White/University Red/University Red
Black/University Red/University Red
Dusty Amethyst/Volt/Light Smoke Grey/Black
White/Wolf Grey/Hyper Pink

Sold Out:

This colour is currently unavailable

Welcome to the future of Nike Elite. Updated with the advanced sweat-wicking power of Dri-FIT, the Nike Elite 2.0 sock features a Unicorn 3D Spacer Knit to help provide support where you need it most.


  • Colour Shown: White/Black/Black
  • Style: HM0285-100
  • Country/Region of Origin: China, Turkey, Vietnam

Nike Elite 2.0

Rp 229.000

Welcome to the future of Nike Elite. Updated with the advanced sweat-wicking power of Dri-FIT, the Nike Elite 2.0 sock features a Unicorn 3D Spacer Knit to help provide support where you need it most.

Product details

  • Arch band
  • 90% polyester/6% lyocell/4% elastane
  • Machine wash
  • Imported
  • Colour Shown: White/Black/Black
  • Style: HM0285-100
  • Country/Region of Origin: China, Turkey, Vietnam

Size & Fit

    • Model is wearing size M and is 5′6″ (168cm approx.)
  • Size Guide

Free Delivery and Returns

Your order of Rp 3,000,000 or more gets free standard delivery.


  • Standard delivery 6–12 Working Days
  • Express delivery 3–10 Working Days

During checkout, we'll provide you with the estimated delivery date based on your order's delivery address. Orders are processed and delivered Monday–Friday (excluding public holidays).


Nike Members enjoy free returns. Exclusions Apply.

Reviews (13)

3.7 stars

  • First pair of cushioned socks

    _MC_

    Idk about any of the alternatives but these are alot nicer to play in than regular socks

  • Very unlike Nike

    Jason

    Don't buy these socks if you're a serious athlete who is going to wear them for working out. I own 30 pairs of the former elite socks and they simply never wear out but this newer version is weak around the back of the foot and tears easily.

  • jermaine3922dbe2cfec41b8b088e47c4209214e

    Loved my purchase.everything was on time as well as the sizing and feel was correct.

Nike Elite 2.0 Cushioned Crew Socks (1 Pair)

Nike Elite 2.0

Rp 229.000

More Info

    Men White socks

    Women Black socks

Complete the look

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