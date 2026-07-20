Nike Elite 2.0 Cushioned Crew Socks (1 Pair)

First pair of cushioned socks
_MC_
Idk about any of the alternatives but these are alot nicer to play in than regular socks
This colour is currently unavailable
Welcome to the future of Nike Elite. Updated with the advanced sweat-wicking power of Dri-FIT, the Nike Elite 2.0 sock features a Unicorn 3D Spacer Knit to help provide support where you need it most.
Nike Elite 2.0
Welcome to the future of Nike Elite. Updated with the advanced sweat-wicking power of Dri-FIT, the Nike Elite 2.0 sock features a Unicorn 3D Spacer Knit to help provide support where you need it most.
Your order of Rp 3,000,000 or more gets free standard delivery.
During checkout, we'll provide you with the estimated delivery date based on your order's delivery address. Orders are processed and delivered Monday–Friday (excluding public holidays).
Nike Members enjoy free returns. Exclusions Apply.
3.7 stars
First pair of cushioned socks
_MC_
Idk about any of the alternatives but these are alot nicer to play in than regular socks
Very unlike Nike
Jason
Don't buy these socks if you're a serious athlete who is going to wear them for working out. I own 30 pairs of the former elite socks and they simply never wear out but this newer version is weak around the back of the foot and tears easily.
jermaine3922dbe2cfec41b8b088e47c4209214e
Loved my purchase.everything was on time as well as the sizing and feel was correct.
Nike Elite 2.0
Men White socks
Women Black socks