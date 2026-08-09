Nike Dunk Low Retro Men's Shoes

Colors run
ThomasW409627958
Shoe looks good at first. Black color bleeds onto white really easily and makes the shoe look messy
You can always count on a classic. The Dunk Low pairs its iconic colour-blocking with premium materials and plush padding for game-changing comfort. The possibilities are endless—how will you wear your Dunks?
Nike Dunk Low Retro
You can always count on a classic. The Dunk Low pairs its iconic colour-blocking with premium materials and plush padding for game-changing comfort. The possibilities are endless—how will you wear your Dunks?
Your order of Rp 3,000,000 or more gets free standard delivery.
During checkout, we'll provide you with the estimated delivery date based on your order's delivery address. Orders are processed and delivered Monday–Friday (excluding public holidays).
Nike Members enjoy free returns. Exclusions Apply.
3 stars
Colors run
ThomasW409627958
Shoe looks good at first. Black color bleeds onto white really easily and makes the shoe look messy
Nike Dunk Low Retro