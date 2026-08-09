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Nike Dunk Low Retro Men's Shoes - Bronze Eclipse/Pale Ivory/Pale Vanilla/Black

Nike Dunk Low Retro

Men‘s shoes

Rp 1.729.000
Bronze Eclipse/Pale Ivory/Pale Vanilla/Black
Fir/Light British Tan/Sesame/Black
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You can always count on a classic. The Dunk Low pairs its iconic colour-blocking with premium materials and plush padding for game-changing comfort. The possibilities are endless—how will you wear your Dunks?


  • Colour Shown: Bronze Eclipse/Pale Ivory/Pale Vanilla/Black
  • Style: IM4414-200
  • Country/Region of Origin: Indonesia

Nike Dunk Low Retro

Rp 1.729.000

You can always count on a classic. The Dunk Low pairs its iconic colour-blocking with premium materials and plush padding for game-changing comfort. The possibilities are endless—how will you wear your Dunks?

Benefits

  • Leather upper softens and gains vintage character with wear.
  • Foam midsole offers lightweight cushioning.
  • A rubber outsole with classic pivot circles adds durable traction and heritage style.

Product Details

  • Perforations on the toe
  • Colour Shown: Bronze Eclipse/Pale Ivory/Pale Vanilla/Black
  • Style: IM4414-200
  • Country/Region of Origin: Indonesia

Free Delivery and Returns

Your order of Rp 3,000,000 or more gets free standard delivery.


  • Standard delivery 6–12 Working Days
  • Express delivery 3–10 Working Days

During checkout, we'll provide you with the estimated delivery date based on your order's delivery address. Orders are processed and delivered Monday–Friday (excluding public holidays).


Nike Members enjoy free returns. Exclusions Apply.

Reviews (1)

3 stars

  • Colors run

    ThomasW409627958

    Shoe looks good at first. Black color bleeds onto white really easily and makes the shoe look messy

Nike Dunk Low Retro Men's Shoes

Nike Dunk Low Retro

Rp 1.729.000

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