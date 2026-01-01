Nike Dunk High By You Custom Women's Shoes

Nike Dunk High By You

Rp 2.449.000

Take a seat at the table and add your special touch to the hoops-to-streets icon. Inspired by the outdoors, the customisable design lets you be as expressive as you want. Choose between canvas and suede accents for a healthy dose of trail-time flavour. Add classic leather for those on-the-town days. Next, write a piece of your story on the pull tab, which doubles as the perfect spot to attach your kicks to your backpack when it's time to cross streams or hit the beach. Plus, countless colour options let you be as adventurous as you want. Whatever you choose, your influence on the Nike Dunk High is undeniable.

What's Your Base? Choose canvas for that tried-and-tested look or go leather for a classic finish. Either way, begin your journey by selecting a base. '90s Colour-Up Golden Moss, Malachite, University Gold. What else? Pick from an array of colours inspired by '90s outdoor gear and help colour the world. Make it Personal What's your nickname? Got an adventure partner? Favourite snack? Tell a piece of your story with a personalised message—choose up to 5 characters (numbers 0–9 and letters A–Z) to have embroidered on the heel webbing.

More Benefits Upper ages to soft perfection and features a durable construction reminiscent of '80s b-ball.

Foam midsole offers lightweight, responsive cushioning.

Rubber outsole with classic hoops pivot circle adds durability, traction and heritage style.

Leather tongue label puts the cherry on top.

Nike By You Details Our Members are one of a kind, and your shoes are too. Each pair is proudly made one at a time, by hand. Good things are worth the wait.

Your initials? A nickname? Or something else that's so you. Get personal with a customisable inscription on your shoes. Plus, your name is on the box.

With our 3D builder, watch your creation come alive as you experiment with all kinds of design choices.

Colour Shown: Multi-Colour/Multi-Colour/Multi-Colour

Style: DV2272-900

Country/Region of Origin: China