Get ready to kick it into high gear in the Nike Dri-FIT Miler Top.Breathable fabric and Dri-FIT Technology help keep you cool and dry when you're playing hard.This product is made from at least 50% recycled polyester fibres.
Your order of Rp 3,000,000 or more gets free standard delivery.
During checkout, we'll provide you with the estimated delivery date based on your order's delivery address. Orders are processed and delivered Monday–Friday (excluding public holidays).
Nike Members enjoy free returns. Exclusions Apply.
5 Stars
Miss Jean - 28 Dec 2021
Lightweight and sizing on point, great tee for my son who loves it
Amber697 - 19 Dec 2021
These T-shirts wear really well, dry quickly and look smart
MatthewB258642107 - 02 Dec 2021
I bought the XL size on sale, and it fits me so perfectly! Even the S/XS of Men's clothing tend to be too big for me. This one is my go-to shirt for hitting the gym. 5/5!