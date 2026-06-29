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Highly Rated
Nike Dri-FIT ADV Fly Unstructured AeroBill AeroAdapt Cap - White/Anthracite/Black

Recycled Materials

Nike Dri-FIT ADV Fly

Unstructured AeroBill AeroAdapt Cap

Rp 479.000
White/Anthracite/Black
Black/Anthracite/Black
Select SizeSize Guide

Elevate your fitness journey with the Nike Fly Cap. With a low-depth design and athletic fit, this cap is ideal for your next run, lift or exercise class. Stay fresh and cool with advanced sweat-wicking fabric and AeroAdapt side panels. An elastic drawcord and easy-to-use toggle give you the perfect fit for your workout needs.


  • Colour Shown: White/Anthracite/Black
  • Style: FJ0736-100
  • Country/Region of Origin: Vietnam

Nike Dri-FIT ADV Fly

Rp 479.000

Elevate your fitness journey with the Nike Fly Cap. With a low-depth design and athletic fit, this cap is ideal for your next run, lift or exercise class. Stay fresh and cool with advanced sweat-wicking fabric and AeroAdapt side panels. An elastic drawcord and easy-to-use toggle give you the perfect fit for your workout needs.

Benefits

  • Nike Dri-FIT ADV technology combines moisture-wicking fabric with advanced engineering and features to help you stay dry and comfortable.
  • Nike AeroBill technology combines breathability with sweat-wicking comfort to help reduce distractions.
  • Nike AeroAdapt technology uses targeted panels of sweat-activated vents to help keep you at the optimal temperature.
  • The elastic drawcord with toggle is easily adjustable for the right fit.
  • The 4-way stretch woven panels provide an easy and comfortable fit.

Product details

  • Reflective design elements
  • Body/front lining: 100% polyester. Panels: 81% polyester/19% nylon.
  • Hand-wash
  • Imported
  • Not intended for use as personal protective equipment (PPE)
  • Colour Shown: White/Anthracite/Black
  • Style: FJ0736-100
  • Country/Region of Origin: Vietnam

Free Delivery and Returns

Your order of Rp 3,000,000 or more gets free standard delivery.


  • Standard delivery 6–12 Working Days
  • Express delivery 3–10 Working Days

During checkout, we'll provide you with the estimated delivery date based on your order's delivery address. Orders are processed and delivered Monday–Friday (excluding public holidays).


Nike Members enjoy free returns. Exclusions Apply.

How This Was Made

    • The recycled polyester used in Nike products begins as recycled plastic bottles, which are cleaned, shredded into flakes and converted into pellets. From there, the pellets are spun into new, high-quality yarn used in our products, delivering peak performance with a lower impact on the environment.
    • In addition to reducing waste, recycled polyester produces up to 30% lower carbon emissions than virgin polyester. Nike diverts an average of 1 billion plastic bottles annually from landfill and waterways.

Reviews (12)

4.8 stars

  • Great weight and ventilation for running

    RAJIB2b76c938bbfe46c39bf55452e642e09b

    Great weight and ventilation for running. Highly recommended.

  • keithb450947345

    Great airflow light weight great fit!!

  • Recommended – better than other style cap with flawed strap

    BM811058137

    Bought for running and happy with this purchase so far. Size L/XL fits large heads (like mine). I have another Nike cap (style FB5681) which has a flawed velcro strap design that doesn't stay securely fastened. This one does not have the same issue.

Nike Dri-FIT ADV Fly Unstructured AeroBill AeroAdapt Cap

Nike Dri-FIT ADV Fly

Rp 479.000

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