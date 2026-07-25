Nike Dri-FIT ADV Ace Visor

Disappointed...Not!
Nasrul527301296
Great product. As expected of a product feom Nike
Recycled Materials
This unstructured low-depth visor is made for tennis lovers both on and off the court. Ventilation in the design provides a breezy feel where you need it most, while the stretchy, sweat-wicking fabric helps you stay fresh. The shortened AeroBill is designed for minimal distractions while you're serving so you can confidently play your best.
Nike Dri-FIT ADV Ace
This unstructured low-depth visor is made for tennis lovers both on and off the court. Ventilation in the design provides a breezy feel where you need it most, while the stretchy, sweat-wicking fabric helps you stay fresh. The shortened AeroBill is designed for minimal distractions while you're serving so you can confidently play your best.
Your order of Rp 3,000,000 or more gets free standard delivery.
During checkout, we'll provide you with the estimated delivery date based on your order's delivery address. Orders are processed and delivered Monday–Friday (excluding public holidays).
Nike Members enjoy free returns. Exclusions Apply.
4.3 stars
Disappointed...Not!
Nasrul527301296
Great product. As expected of a product feom Nike
Cute but Velcro adjustment pulls longer here.
patty0d80bc11bce646eeb2729c6606ff0864
This is a cute visor, but the Velcro on the back for adjustments catches on my hair and pulls it out . If you don’t have short hair, beware!
Comfy stylish visor
DelgertuyaG931496917
Fits true size. Very comfortable. I like it black material inside because when you get sweaty it gets dirty easily. Looks fashionable. Whit color looks good on everything.
Nike Dri-FIT ADV Ace